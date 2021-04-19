Monday, 19 April 2021

MG sales smash it

MG MOTOR has smashed all records in March 2021 despite the brand’s dealerships being physically closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapidly growing car brand achieved 3,956 registrations in March, achieving its best-ever sales month in the UK market and recording a record market share of 1.45 per cent, a 28.1 per cent growth over March 2020.

Overall, sales were up 44.6 per cent compared with March 2021, against a whole of market sales increase of 11.5 per cent. Almost a third of new MGs registered in March 2021 (30.5 per cent) were pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs), against an overall market penetration of 7.7 per cent for BEVs across all brands. In total, MG achieved a BEV market share of 5.5 per cent, ahead of a number of high-volume established brands.

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in, all backed up by MG’s incredible seven-year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

