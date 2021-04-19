High speed hybrid hypercar sets pace

WITH acceleration figures now verified, the all-new high-performance hybrid powertrain in the McLaren Artura sets new benchmarks for performance, building on the levels of high-performance set by the pioneering McLaren P1TM — the world’s first hybrid hypercar — and the Speedtail Hyper-GT.

The Artura’s advanced petrol-electric powertrain delivers an unrivalled combination of throttle-response, acceleration and electric-only, zero-emissions capability.

Geoff Grose, chief engineer at McLaren Automotive, said: “The McLaren Artura’s all-new, super-lightweight electrified powertrain is at the cutting-edge of high-performance-hybrid technology, engineered to offer all of the advantages of internal combustion and electric power in one package and establish new benchmarks for combined performance and efficiency in the supercar class.”

Breaking with the V8 convention established with the first supercar from McLaren Automotive, the 12C, at the heart of the Artura is a 3.0-litre V6 internal combustion engine.

The Artura’s V6 engine is designed not just for compact packaging and efficiency, but also to increase driver engagement. Shared crank pins enable a very short and stiff crankshaft that allows the M630 to redline at a thrilling 8500rpm.

It’s also a refined engine, designed with the chain drive at the rear and with ancillary noises reduced so that the occupants only hear the V6’s distinctive intake and exhaust note, routed via Gasoline Particulate Filters to reduce emissions.