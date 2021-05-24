‘Ultimate Subaru’ under the hammer

A CAR described as the “ultimate Subaru” for the road is going under the hammer this weekend at the first Silverstone Auctions sale for over a year where bidders can do so in person.

The auction takes place on Sunday (May 23), when a 1999 Subaru 22B-STi Type UK will be one of the stars of the show.

A spokesman for the auctioneers said: “This is one of just 16 “Subaru UK” officially imported examples with just 10 or so still remaining.

“This specific car is well-regarded within the Subaru circles, appearing in various different magazines. With just two previous owners and having been with their owner for the last 18 years and covering 49,000 miles, the guide prices is £120,000 to £140,000.”

Another confirmed lot is a 1961 Morris Mini Cooper which is the third oldest known surviving example.

The spokesman said: “This immaculately fully restored, matching number Morris Mini Cooper will celebrate its 60th birthday in September.

With very limited mileage since restoration, this sparkling little Mini has been featured in an article in Miniworld 10 years ago. The car has been sensibly guide priced at £20,000 to £25,000.”

Another vintage favourite going under the hammer is a 1985 Porsche 911 Turbo.

The spokesman said: “Superbly presented in virtually unmarked black paint with black leather seats and beautifully prepared for sale, this original Turbo has just two owners and less than 22,000 miles from new.

“This car is offered from 35 years private ownership. Turbos this good rarely come into the market and Silverstone Auctions are guiding this car at £100,000 to £120,000.”