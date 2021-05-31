Sleep guru helps carmaker find ‘40 winks’ formula

MORE than a third of passengers struggle to sleep in a car, according to the latest research by Citroën.

As part of a study of 2,000 UK motorists, the carmaker has come up with a formula that reveals the optimum conditions to help passengers catch 40 winks.

The study, carried out in collaboration with sleep behaviour and environment expert James Wilson, found that 37 per cent of passengers said they struggled to fall asleep in a car, while 14 per cent said they never sleep on the move.

Popularly known as “The Sleep Geek” following his appearance as an expert on the Channel 4 series The Secrets of Sleep, Wilson’s approach is based around helping people understand the simple science behind sleep, how to apply it to themselves, and the tools and tactics that will lead to better sleep. He said: “The research provided us with some interesting findings — particularly in regards to how difficult some people find it to nap as a passenger in a car, which is something I have come across throughout my work. Ensuring one’s comfort when sleeping is key and working with Citroën to put together a formula that gets people to think about their in-car sleep comfort is something that lots of people will find useful.” The formula is as follows: C (SP, T, A, L, S) – R, where comfort (C) is a function of seating position (SP), time (T), internal ambience (A), legroom (L) and suspension (S), while external distractions are characterised by the function (R).