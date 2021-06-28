Parental classics to star at motor show

FOR petrolheads all over the world, their very first car memories are associated with the vehicles their parents owned.

From Austin Maestros to Vauxhall Cavaliers, we all remember the cars that ferried us to school and back, took us on our first dates or allowed us our first taste of motoring freedom on the day we passed our driving tests.

As a celebration of all things automotive, this year’s British Motor Show wants to honour those memories as much as it wishes to bring the latest and greatest the car industry has to offer in touching distance of the fun-loving public.

“This is the only car show where you’ll find a Nissan Bluebird rubbing shoulders with a brand new McLaren,” says British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle.

“But it’s the cars our mums and dads owned that were the catalyst for most of us developing a love of cars, and the British Motor Show is all about the love of cars. Our Mum and Dad’s Cars display will bring a taste of nostalgic automotive ordinariness to an already packed show, where the love of Ferraris and Lamborghinis is just as important as the love of Ford Sierras and Rover 200s, which for many of us is where it all began.”

With “freedom day” looming, the British Motor Show is all systems go to become the first major motor show of 2021 to go ahead with no coronavirus restrictions.

Running from August 19 to 22 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, this year’s event will be packed with interactive car-themed experiences, from the latest electric models to some tantalising classics, with a level of live, interactive experiences and celebrity guests never before seen at a British Motor Show.

Tickets cost £18,50, with a family ticket including two children costing £37.

For more information and to book, visit www.

thebritishmotorshow.live