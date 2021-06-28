Volvo flagship evolves to meet new challenges

SO what does the future hold for very large cars? I mean the ones that have in past decades been revered but that now might be considered something of an endangered species.

Last week, I reviewed a large car that was luxury personified and came in at around £70,000.

This week’s drive, the Volvo XC90 SUV (sport utility vehicle) comes in at £72,650 with options added. The starting price for the XC90 is £54,400 on the road.

The XC90 is Volvo’s flagship model and even the biggest Volvos are evolving fast in the early part of the 21st century to take on board environmental concerns.

So “greener” cars are coming on stream and the giant XC90 is no exception. This is a super-comfortable supercar of an SUV with exemplary safety and technology features.

Engine choice includes a T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, as well as mild-hybrid petrol and diesel units for better performance, fuel economy and lower emissions.

The car I have been driving was big in every aspect, with huge road presence but truly a clean, minimalist design inside and out.

The XC90 was updated in 2019 with a new look, and the introduction of new powertrain versions.

For a large car, I found the XC90 remarkably easy to handle. Every model is equipped with all-wheel drive for better all-round performance.

The luxury Nappa leather interior of the test car comfortably seated seven occupants plus flexible load space.

A bonus in this car is that the rearmost two seats are big enough for anyone under 5ft 7in tall, rather than being suitable only for children. The second row has three individual seats rather than a split bench arrangement, and each has independent recline and fore-aft adjustment to create more legroom or load space as required.

The middle seat is available with an integrated child booster cushion — a Volvo world-first safety feature.

The luggage compartment offers 302 litres of space. To extend the load area further, the second- and third-row seats can all be folded individually. When all the seats are down, there is up to 1,856 litres of space with a flat load floor.

Technologies include Volvo’s Sensus media system, the central feature of which is a nine-inch touchscreen system.

This provides a single, clear interface for controlling a wide range of functions, including climate, audio, navigation, phone and a range of useful apps.

It’s designed to look and work like a smartphone or tablet and responds to familiar pinch, zoom and swipe functions. It can even be used when wearing gloves, while at the same time a voice-activated control system recognises more than 300 naturally spoken instructions or popular phrases.

This means you can adjust the cabin temperature, programme the satnav or change a radio station without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road.

Sensus gives you access to a wide range of cloud-based apps, including internet radio services, music streaming and local weather reports and parking information.

A data SIM card (providing 100GB of data for up to one year) is fitted as standard, which lets you create a WiFi hotspot so everyone in the car can connect their smartphone or tablet to the internet.

The optional Smartphone Integration package provides simple connection using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

The XC90’s Drive Mode settings allow you to adjust some of the car’s dynamic functions and other features to tailor its performance to the road conditions or your personal preferences. All versions are equipped with Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver-assistance system.

Pilot Assist operates using a forward-facing camera and radar, constantly monitoring the lane you are driving in and detecting any vehicles in your path.

It automatically provides steering assistance to keep the XC90 within its lane, and works in conjunction with the XC90’s adaptive cruise control to maintain your desired cruising speed, while keeping a safe distance from any vehicle ahead.

The system smoothly applies acceleration and braking with the traffic flow, even bringing the XC90 to a halt if need be.

Volvo’s City Safety is a package of safety systems that alert you to many of the collision risks found in everyday driving.

I have no doubt that this huge car will go on evolving to meet the numerous challenges carmakers across the globe face in the coming years.