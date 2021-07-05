Seat’s investment pays off with award-winner

CARMAKERS are looking forward to a prosperous future of electrified and autonomous vehicles and are not shy about spending money to get there.

Seat, for example, is investing five billion euros up to 2025 on vehicle development — most prominently to electrify its model range.

Meanwhile, this week’s drive, the Seat Tarraco SUV (sport utility vehicle) proves yet again that Seat is going from strength to strength with its model range.

The Tarraco, which is named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, following a vote of more than 146,000 Seat enthusiasts, is highly competitive on price, performance, and comfort.

For a car whose starting price is just over £29,000, the Tarraco offers a basic car specification that would rival many more expensive SUVs.

This includes seven seats, two-wheel drive and 4Drive all-wheel drive powertrains, classy cabin comfort and a performance that would match cars with far less interior space.

The two-wheel drive version has a top speed of 126 mph and a 0-62mph time of 9.8 seconds.

The all-wheel drive version of the Tarraco has a top speed of 123mph and an identical sprint time. Both performances one would not expect from a large SUV.

But performance of course is not entirely what this car is all about. For a start, the Tarraco has this Tardis-like interior.

As well as being able to seat seven, there is a comfortable environment for passengers whether sat at the front of the SUV or in the second row, thanks to the ample internal proportions for both leg and headroom. Even at the very rear of the vehicle there is sufficient space for the third-row passengers and the seating inside is firm for comfort with a choice of textile, Alcantara or black leather trim, and a stylish black interior roof.

The Tarraco has a large 8in “floating” central display that integrates Full Link technology. There is maximum connectivity available between smartphones and the vehicle, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Tarraco also integrates Seat’s customisable Digital Cockpit, providing clearer information to the driver, and helping him or her keep their eyes on the road.

The 10.2in digital display is an interactive, customisable pixel-dense digital instrumentation cluster.

This provides greater functionality, allowing drivers to view everything from information found on analogue dials, such as the speedometer and tachometer, to full colour maps and navigation.

Seat has recently introduced a Plug-in Hybrid version in FR trim initially. Equipped with a 13-kWh battery, this enables the vehicle to cover 30 miles in fully electric mode. The latest variant combines this with a 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine to offer 242bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds. Meanwhile, CO2 emissions are below 50g/km on the official WLTP test cycle.

The Tarraco has safety features across its trim

line-up as standard, including Front Assist, Lane Assist, Tiredness Recognition and Emergency Call. Other features include Park Assist, Electric Tailgate with Virtual Pedal and Top View camera system.

The Tarraco uses 100 per cent LED technology throughout the exterior and interior as standard on all trim levels.

Businesses seem to like the car, too. The Tarraco was named best large SUV at the Great British Fleet Awards.

With a benefit in kind rate from 31 per cent, the Tarraco was deemed to be excellent value for money for company car drivers and businesses alike.

If you are looking for a large SUV that is quick on its feet, well-produced and at a good price, the Tarraco is well worth considering.