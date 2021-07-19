Kia celebrating 30 years of UK sales

KIA is celebrating 30 years of UK sales, having gone from a single-model debut in 1991 to today enjoying its highest ever market share as Kia UK Limited.

Kia’s entry into the UK market began with the launch of the Kia Pride, imported by MCL Group and accounting for just 1,786 sales that year.

The following three decades have seen the brand introduce successive generations of models across a wide range of vehicle segments.

Highlights include four generations of Kia’s UK best-seller, the Sportage, as well the Ceed model family, small cars such as the Picanto and Rio, the Sorento large SUV, and even a high-performance fastback saloon, the Stinger.

In recent years Kia has also launched a range of advanced electrified vehicles, including the fully electric e-Niro and two generations of the zero-emissions Soul EV.

Since 1991, Kia has now sold a total of more than 1.2 million cars in the UK — two thirds of which have been sold in the last 10 years. Kia is also now the most popular it has ever been among UK customers, with a five per cent share of the new car market so far this year.

Since 2010, every model sold by Kia in the UK has offered a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, providing reliability and reassurance to customers.

The brand’s design-led approach to product development has been led by Peter Schreyer through the brand’s global design network.

This has been matched by an accelerated focus on powertrain development and driving dynamics.

