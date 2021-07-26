Helping drivers park smarter

A NEW tool to help drivers avoid falling victim to car thieves has been launched by Co-op Insurance.

Park Smart is an interactive webpage that makes use of data published by the Home Office at data.police.uk and can be accessed using a smartphone.

Users can search for vehicle crime hotspots by postcode or location to quickly identify a safe street, with results showing how many reports of vehicle thefts, thefts from a vehicle and vandalism there have been in the last six months.

Areas are colour-coded red, orange or yellow to make it easy to spot locations of concern.

Former car dealer turned TV consumer champion Dominic Littlewood is backing the new tool. He said: “Whether our cars are parked on the driveway or in an urban car park, they are vulnerable to car thieves who are becoming increasingly well organised.

“There are a number of really simple steps that car owners can take to make sure their vehicle doesn’t look so appealing — from turning your car wheels to face the kerb and investing in steering wheel locks.

“And don’t think it won’t happen to you — cheaper makes and models are becoming more attractive than ever to thieves.”

