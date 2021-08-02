Monday, 02 August 2021

Take the pressure off with tyres check

ONE in five motorway breakdowns is caused by tyre problems, according to a new survey.

Highways England found that out of more than 2,000 respondents, only one in six people would check their tyre pressure before long journeys.

The authority wants more drivers to check over their vehicles before travelling as the roads are expected to be busy this summer as people head off on day trips and holidays with the easing of coronavirus restrictions,

It is particularly important to do so following months of lockdown or working from home where vehicles may have had little use.

Siobhan Wares, traffic officer for Highways England, who patrols the M25 and other major routes, said: “You are more likely to experience a breakdown or a collision if your tyres are incorrectly inflated or in a poor condition.

“It only takes a few minutes to check your tyre pressure before you go on your day trip or staycation this summer and it could save you time and money in the long run. Help yourself reach your destination safely by checking your vehicle before you go.”

The advice from Highways England is: check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare, before you set off on a long journey.

Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit.

To check your tyre pressure, visit most fuel and service station forecourts, which have an air machine for checking and inflating your tyre pressure.

If you are stopped by the police and found with illegal tyres, you could receive a £2,500 fine and three penalty points per tyre.

Driving with underinflated or overinflated tyres can make your braking distance longer and make it harder to steer.

Correctly inflated tyres are also safer and better for the environment too — using less fuel, reducing your carbon footprint, creating less environmental pollution and reducing waste, as the tyres don’t wear out as quickly.

