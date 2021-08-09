DEMAND for parking on rented driveways remains strong across the UK despite more people working from home.

Homeowners are making an average of more than £500 per year from driveway rental, according to

Yourparkingspace.co.uk

Chief executive Harrison Woods said: “If an empty driveway, garage or off-street residential parking space is near a sport or music venue or close to the shops or public transport, there will be particularly strong demand.”