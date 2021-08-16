Holidaying in the UK? It’s worth checking your car over before you go

WITH summer holidays across much of the UK now in full swing, many families will be setting off on staycations in the British Isles.

But new research commissioned by Europcar UK has found that the lack of car use over the last 18 months could be cause for concern for some drivers.

There’s also a question mark over whether the average family car is fit for purpose for the big trip away.

The research found that more than half of UK motorists (58 per cent) worry that their car is unreliable and will not be able to make the trip.

Despite this, 55 per cent admitted they don’t do basic vehicle checks, such as oil levels or tyre pressure before embarking on a long journey, with a worrying one in 10 admitting to never doing this.

More than half of Brits also admitted to being on a car journey where the rear or side windows were obstructed –— whilst not illegal if you have side mirrors, it is illegal for your vehicle to be over its recommended weight. So what does make us nervous behind the wheel, according to the research?

For men it is other drivers (29 per cent), while for women it is driving on unfamiliar roads (30 per cent).

A similar percentage of men and women agree that driving to a new location is nerve-racking (18 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women).

Evelyn Tourish, Europcar UK’s customer experience manager, said: “Many families will have foregone foreign travels this summer, instead opting for a holiday in the UK.

“But our research reveals many drivers have little faith in the reliability of their car and don’t check simple things like tyre pressure and oil levels.

“The last thing a family needs is to break down on a busy motorway because their car wasn’t up to the journey. If you doubt the reliability of your car or just want a bit more space to stretch out or accommodate luggage, Europcar provides a range of vehicle types to help the trip go as smoothly as possible.” Rebecca Ashton, head of policy and research at IAM Roadsmart, added: “We firmly believe in education and re-education, to build confidence, improve drivers’ and riders’ skills and promote road safety and whilst it is concerning to read the survey results, they confirm our own findings.

“We are aware of anxieties leading to lack of confidence, due to an extended absence of road use, and the surge in staycations and day trips planned for this summer.

“We know through our own research that drivers sometimes need to ‘top up’ their skills. Similarly, keeping up to date with the Highway Code, road signs and avoiding myths is key to safety.

“We would also encourage all drivers and riders to ensure that they themselves along with their vehicles are ‘road worthy’ before setting out, as well as taking regular breaks and paying attention to signs of tiredness which affects concentration, observation and response time.”