Life’s a beach when you visit the coast in a campervan or motorhome

SUMMER may be drawing to a close, but the joys of motorhoming and campervanning can be experienced all year round.

With that in mind, motorhome and campervan sharing platform PaulCamper has listed six of the best white sandy beaches across the UK to visit on an away day.

West Wittering, West Sussex

Around 90 minutes from London, this beach is adorned with colourful beach huts set against a backdrop of whitewashed sand dunes. There are dog-friendly beaches and lifeguards on duty during the summer.

Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland

This pristine sandy beach is overlooked by the historic Bamburgh Castle and boasts a beautiful coastline with dunes to match. A walk along the beach is Stags Rocks, so named because of the white stag painted on the rocks. There are some interesting rock pools in this area of the beach and a small lighthouse — the most northerly of its kind in mainland England.

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

Porthcurno Beach, located in the far west of Cornwall, has won many awards with fine soft white sand with a sea that turns turquoise in the sun and high cliffs on both sides providing shelter. It is an oasis of natural beauty that is popular with families due to the stream that flows down one side which is great for kids to paddle in.

Embo Beach, Sutherland

Embo is a small village near the historical town of Dornoch on the Moray Firth in the county of Sutherland, in the Highlands of Scotland, around an hour’s drive north from Inverness. A nature lovers dream, it has miles of golden sandy award-winning beaches from which you can walk along the coast to Loch Fleet, a National Nature Reserve, with ospreys, buzzards, wading birds and seals along with other wildlife. Wildflowers, butterflies and other insects are also found in the sand dunes and around the coastline.

Studland Bay, Dorset

The beaches of the Studland peninsula stretch from the boundary of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site at Old Harry Rocks north to Shell Bay. South Beach is the smallest and popular with locals, Middle Beach is sheltered by low cliffs, while Knoll Beach, backed by a wilderness of dunes, has wide open spaces.

Blackpool Sands, Devon

Blackpool Sands is one of South Devon’s most picturesque beaches standing in an area of natural beauty. It’s a Blue Flag award-winning beach backed by evergreens and scented pines, giving it a Mediterranean feel. Blackpool Sands is also on the South West Coast Path, and an ideal place to start or finish a walk along this coastline.

