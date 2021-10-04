EV drivers can save on cost of charging

ELECTRIC vehicle drivers could save £92 million a year by switching to a dedicated EV energy tariff, according to comparison website Love my EV.

Almost a fifth of EV drivers surveyed weren’t aware of EV-friendly energy tariffs that could save them each on average £351 a year on their energy bills.

Even amongst those EV drivers who had heard about these tariffs, the majority are not signed up to one, with drivers saying they either didn’t know enough about the tariffs (24 per cent) or how to compare them to find their best options (20 per cent).

The two main motivators driving sales of EVs are fuel cost savings (39 per cent) and reducing your carbon footprint (32 per cent), but people need to shop around for energy if they are to maximise their cost savings and carbon impact.

Love my EV co-founder Mat Thomson said: “There are more and more dedicated electric vehicle energy tariffs available as energy suppliers compete for drivers making the transition away from polluting petrol and diesel engines.

“Getting yourself on a specialist EV electricity tariff is not only one of the greenest things you can do, but it will also save you on average £351 a year.

“With differing prices of energy through the day, the best energy tariff for an electric vehicle household depends on the consumer’s car use and home energy use patterns.”

