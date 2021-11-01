Motorcycling ‘good for mental health’

Plug-in Volvo’s ready to range far and wide
THE question I am asked more than any other about electric cars (EVs) concerns range anxiety. And ... [more]
Monday, 01 November 2021
01/11/2021
FORMER British Superbike champion Leon Haslam has spoken about the mental health benefits of motorcycling.
The 38-year-old rider, who now competes for Honda in the World Superbike Championship, was speaking ahead of World Mental Health Day earlier this month.
Research by the Mental Health Foundation has shown that recreational motorcycling can help people brighten their mood, disconnect from online technology, enjoy the great outdoors, improve their physical health and make new friends. Haslam, who is based in Derbyshire, said: “It’s great that motorcycling can offer an escape for many people, whether it be from everyday life problems, stress or potential mental issues.
“The focus required from motorcycling is such that all other issues are forgotten and even if that is for a short period of time it could be invaluable.
“Obviously racing is the ultimate distraction for me but climbing aboard a racing motorcycle in the pit lane has that same feeling as if I’m jumping on a road bike or my trials bike.”
