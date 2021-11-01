Plug-in Volvo’s ready to range far and wide

THE question I am asked more than any other about electric cars (EVs) concerns range anxiety.

And not without good reason. My own experiences of early EVs bears testament to the fact that range anxiety has been a perfectly valid concern.

This week’s drive, the Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid, allays that fear on two fronts.

One, the test car was a plug-in hybrid, where the car’s power is a combination of a rechargeable battery and an internal combustion engine (ICE).

And two, Volvo has introduced a new, improved Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain on its 90 and 60 series models.

This extends the electric range of the car while lowering CO2 emissions, increasing performance and improving driveability.

Volvo’s new hybrid powertrain brings the all-electric range up to a projected 56 miles on a single charge.

The carmaker says that with the average premium car owner travelling fewer than 31 miles each weekday, most Volvo drivers with home charging will be able to do their daily motoring on pure electric power in a new Volvo plug-in hybrid.

This is a significant step forward for Volvo. The main improvements include a new long-range battery, and a more powerful rear electric motor now delivering 145hp.

The additional electric power results in a total combined output of 350hp for Recharge T6 — the car I have been driving this week was a T6 AWD Inscription — and 455hp for Recharge T8 models.

The latter are the most powerful Volvo cars ever produced (no worries here then for caravan-pulling customers).

Besides the new powertrain, new upgrades include one-pedal drive on specific models. The increased battery capability means that more customers will be able to drive primarily in pure electric mode, and Volvo estimates that the new powertrain has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by around 50 per cent.

As I have said before in this column, there are a few things that will make your life easier before buying either an EV or a plug-in hybrid car.

Ideally, you need a dedicated domestic charging point at home — and work, if possible — or quick access to a public charging point.

If you keep the battery topped up on charge, as with your mobile, then you will benefit greatly from either a plug-in hybrid car or an EV.

Obviously, with an all-electric powered car it is crucial to have quick access to charging points. The “failsafe” option on the plug-in is that you always have the ICE as back up.

Volvo takes this a step further because the Swedish carmaker is saying that with the new technology in their cars you should be able to commute on electric power alone.

“It’s 2021, and people should no longer have to rely on petrol or diesel when commuting,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars.

“Our latest plug-in hybrids deliver all the electric driving range needed in most people’s everyday life.”

With all this focus on battery power, one could be forgiven for forgetting that the car has other important parts pertinent to any new car buyer.

The design, comfort, ride and handling of any car still rate highly with many people. And believe me, how a car looks on your front drive also still matters to many motorists.

Volvo has improved its range almost beyond recognition in the past few decades and has sustained new car sales to match this “new look”.

But also as one would expect from the carmaker that considers everyone who travels in their cars, driver and passengers alike, safety and comfort are still major considerations in any Volvo car.

In the new XC60 Recharge, the driver controls everything from a 9in centre console touchscreen.

This offers Google Automotive Services, that is, navigation with Google Maps, and Google Assistant voice control. There is also access to apps via the Google Play Store and four years’ worth of data allowance.

The Volvo app is available for your smartphone, smartwatch or tablet and enables the owner to control various car functions remotely. It also acts as an emergency assistant and tracking service.

There is Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, automatic LED headlights with active high beam and a power-operated tailgate.

To me, the latter has become an essential convenience for SUV drivers. It is especially useful when carrying shopping or other items to the car. You can open the tailgate as you approach and easily load up.

Volvo continues, in my view, to lead the field in safety and sensible application of the host of technological innovations available on cars today.

The new improved Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain on its 90 and 60 series models is a great innovation for a post-fuel driven world of cars.