‘Green’ Mazda2 shows petrol isn’t finished yet

JUST when you thought the internal combustion engine (ICE) was finished, the Japanese carmaker Mazda has popped up with a “green” petrol engine that has been praised by regulators.

Green NCAP has rated the 2021 model year Skyactiv-G 1.5 powered Mazda2 with 3.5 stars for fuel efficiency and emissions.

Green NCAP is a green vehicle assessment programme hosted and supported by the New Car Assessment Program in

co-operation with European governments.

The organisation has test laboratories in eight European countries and aims to increase awareness of the environmental impact of vehicles.

The outcome places the tested 75ps version of Mazda’s B-segment model in an exclusive club of internal combustion-powered vehicles.

Mazda’s supermini is one of only three internal combustion vehicles without a full hybrid system to be awarded 3.5 stars.

Only full battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in electric (PHEV) models have achieved higher Green NCAP ratings.

Mazda has not yet given up on the ICE, and still believes that with new technology the conventional powered engine has a lot to offer.

“Results like these validate our strategy at Mazda to continue improving the internal combustion engine,” said Heiko Strietzel, Mazda Europe’s powertrain manager, who added that the strategy was “part of our multi-solution approach that includes different forms of power”.

Green NCAP’s Aleksandar Damyanov said: “Besides its good mileage, the organisation highlighted the Mazda2’s low pollutant emissions.”

He said the supermini would have scored even better had it been fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

The Green NCAP test was carried out on the 2021 model year 75ps Skyactiv-G Mazda2, so the recently launched and on sale 2022 Mazda2 is even more efficient.

Across all models the 1.5-litre petrol engine has been refined to offer considerable efficiency improvements.

The 2022 Mazda2 is the latest update to Mazda’s popular supermini and sees the introduction of new trim levels. As previously, the Mazda2 range is powered exclusively by the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine and for the 2022 model year the 115ps version has been reintroduced alongside the 75ps and 90ps outputs.

Starting with the £16,475 75ps SE-L, the seven-model 2022 Mazda2 range is topped with the new £20,845 115ps GT Sport Tech model. The 90ps engine is offered in SE-L and Sport trims, with Sport cars offered with manual and automatic transmission.

The popular 90ps engine is also offered in GT Sport trim and the 2022 model year sees this trim also offered with a choice of transmission for the first time.

The flagship 115ps GT Sport Tech is exclusively matched to the six-speed manual transmission, and with the exception of the entry-level 75ps SE-L, all manual versions of the 2022 Mazda2 feature Mazda’s M Hybrid mild-hybrid system and now wear the e-Skyactiv G badge.

The 2022 Mazda2 has high standard specifications across the entire range. All models in the range feature navigation, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth and air conditioning.

The 2022 Mazda2 also sees the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay from Sport trim onwards.

From the GT Sport trim onwards, the 2022 Mazda2 gets a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The new range-topping 115ps GT Sport Tech has standard equipment including adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear smart city brake support and a 360-degree camera.

With a total of 12 colours to choose from across the range, the 2022 Mazda2 also sees the debut of a new livery, Platinum Quartz Metallic.