Silverstone museum pulls through the pandemic

THE Silverstone Interactive Museum has celebrated its second anniversary with a record number of visitors during half-term.

The museum first opened on October 25, 2019, but the official opening by Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton came just before the start of the first covid lockdown in March 2020.

What followed was a period of uncertainty as the museum was forced to close and reopen three times over the course of the following 12 months.

However, despite these setbacks the museum — which celebrates the past, present, and future of Silverstone and British motor racing — has since gone on to welcome thousands of visitors, hundreds of schools, five British Grand Prix winners and Hollywood star Tom Cruise through its doors.

The feedback from celebrities and visitors alike has been consistently positive and the museum was delighted to have been recognised recently with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award and to have been nominated for a prestigious award by the RAC.

Museum CEO Sally Reynolds said: “I am delighted with what has been achieved in the last two years — we have survived the ups and downs of the pandemic with the support of our staff, volunteers and the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Culture Recovery Fund.

“The team has pulled together and responded to the ever-changing rules and regulations to consistently deliver a safe and enjoyable experience. Reading the positive customer feedback and seeing the enjoyment on the faces of our visitors makes it all worthwhile.”

