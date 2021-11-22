Nissan isn't resting on its laurels with the Leaf
WITH the manufacture of electric vehicles hotting up around the world, Nissan could be forgiven for ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
22/11/2021
THE average cost of car insurance has fallen by almost £100 to its lowest level in seven years, according to price comparison website Confused.com
With consumers currently facing price hikes across other household bills, including energy, there is some respite from car insurance prices.
Average premiums have fallen by £97 (equivalent to 16 per cent) in the last 12 months — the steepest drop since early 2014.
This is the fourth consecutive quarter where the cost of car insurance is significantly cheaper than the previous year, which could be attributed to the change in driving habits during the covid pandemic.
This is according to Confused.com’s latest Car Insurance Price Index, which tracked six million quotes over the last quarter and is the most comprehensive analysis of car insurance pricing in the UK, carried out in partnership with Willis Towers Watson.
However, some drivers are seeing greater savings than others.
This past quarter, male drivers have been able to save more money than women when shopping around.
The average cost of insurance for male drivers is now £549 — a fall of £103 compared to last year.
Meanwhile, female drivers are now paying £456 on average, following an £88 drop in prices.
However, both reductions represent a 16 per cent fall.
Nissan isn't resting on its laurels with the Leaf
WITH the manufacture of electric vehicles hotting up around the world, Nissan could be forgiven for ... [more]
Car insurance costs hit seven-year low
THE average cost of car insurance has fallen by almost £100 to its lowest level in seven years, ... [more]
Toyota perfects keeping it simple
THE triumph of Toyota is encapsulated in its 2021 model line-up, which shows a global carmaker ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Surrey
Senior Programme Area Manager Job reference: SRF37495 Location: Greenlands Henley-on-Thames UK Salary: £41,526 to £51,...
Location READING
CARETAKER VACANCY Woodcote Primary School RG8 We are looking for a flexible, enthusiastic person with a range of good ...