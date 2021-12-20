Roadworks will be lifted for Christmas

MORE than 900 miles of roadworks are due to be completed in time for this year’s festive getaway, according to National Highways.

This means nearly 98 per cent of motorways and major A-roads will be roadworks-free in time for those travelling to see loved ones or making other journeys for Christmas.

Travel-time data from the past couple of Christmases suggests that Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve — is likely to be one of the busier travel days on England’s major A-road and motorway network in the run up to the festive period.

To help keep festive disruption to a minimum, the vast majority of roadworks will be removed from England’s motorway and major A-road network from 6am on Tuesday until 12.01am on January 4.

To make sure Christmas journeys go as planned, National Highways is encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before they set off and to make sure their vehicle is ready for the journey ahead.

Checks to make include:

• Fuel: make sure you have enough to get to your destination.

• Tyres: check your tyre pressure and their condition, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit.

• Engine oil: use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

• Water: to ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen.

• Lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. Light malfunctions can also be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT.