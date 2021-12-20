Suzuki’s medium SUV could prove a winner

IF you are after a new car you could be forgiven for feeling frustrated at being told you will have to wait for its delivery because of delays in new car production.

There is good reason for this, however. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says that the total output of cars in October 2021 was down by 41.4 per cent when compared to October 2020.

According to Autotrader, most carmakers have had to reduce or in some cases stop their production lines due to a shortage of microchips.

But one brand new car on sale in the UK in January 2022 is the Suzuki S-Cross, a medium-size SUV (sport utility vehicle) that at a starting price of £24,999 could prove a winner.

I have been impressed by Suzuki in recent years simply because the Japanese carmaker has considerably upped its game in new model production.

The Suzuki S-Cross is a case in point and an all-new version due in the New Year is welcome. I have said in the past that it is great value for money and a convincing player in its sector. The all-new S-Cross will offer a spacious and versatile interior and 48V mild hybrid technology. There will be two grades available, called Motion and Ultra.

The car has proven good on-road performance as well as off-road capability with its optional Allgrip Select 4x4 system.

The all-new model sports an even higher level of safety equipment and the latest technology, together with a bolder exterior design.

The front design incorporates a raised bonnet line, piano-black front grille and newly designed three LED position headlamps that help portray a high centre of gravity.

Standard equipment on the Motion includes seven airbags, 17in painted alloy wheels and the three LED projector headlamps for low and high beam.

There is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control with speed limiter, heated front seats and front and rear parking sensors.

Ultra adds 17in polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, integrated on-board navigation, panoramic sliding sunroof and further driver safety and convenience with the fitment of a 360 view camera.

The new S-Cross is available in six different shades, of which one is a solid colour and five are optional metallic finish.

The Boosterjet 1.4-litre engine is fitted to both model grades. The 1.4-litre engine offers strong benefits in performance too with a 0-62mph acceleration time of 9.5 seconds (2WD models) for both manual and automatic transmissions and a maximum speed (where permitted) of 118mph.

The 48V Suzuki system is lightweight and consists of a lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator (known as ISG) and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter to power components, requiring lower voltage including lights, audio and air-conditioning.

Carbon dioxide emissions are low thanks mainly to the use of hybrid technology, high tensile steel and other weight-saving measures in the body. Weight savings during development also help the new S-Cross remain one of the lightest SUVs in its class.

Suzuki’s Allgrip “Select” system is fitted as standard on Ultra models and Suzuki is unique in the sector by offering 4WD with both manual and automatic transmissions.

In combination with 48V Hybrid, the new S-Cross Allgrip with automatic transmission is also more fuel efficient than competitor 4WD vehicles with automatic transmission.

Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags which includes a driver’s knee airbag as well as seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.

The Ultra’s specification includes a large sunroof consisting of two individually sliding glass panels which extends over the front and rear seats.

Apple CarPlay is the smarter and safer way to use the iPhone in the S-Cross. Apart from making calls it also facilitates receiving directions for optimised traffic conditions, listening to music, accessing email, text messages and more.