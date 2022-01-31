Motorbike bonanza

SALES of new cars may have stalled but the world-famous Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has had a “magical” year for sales, the best in its history, writes Nigel Wigmore.

Ducati concluded 2021 with a record figure of 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers all over the world and achieving an increase in sales of 24 per cent over 2020.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said: “2021 was a magical year for Ducati. We delivered more than 59,000 motorcycles, a number never achieved before in 95 years of the company’s history. We also won the title of MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second consecutive year. We started the electric era of our company with the V21L prototype, which foresees the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023.”

In 2021 Ducati’s growth came in all the main countries, starting with the United States, which regained the place of leading market for Ducati with 9,007 units which corresponds to an increase of 32 per cent on 2020, followed by Italy with 8,707 bikes and by Germany with 6,107 units.

The Chinese market also grew with 4,901 motorcycles (up 21 per cent), as well as the French market with 4,352 and the UK one with 2,941 units.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: “We are starting 2022 with an even more complete range, which is already receiving high praise as demonstrated by the best order portfolio ever at the beginning of the year.”

The success obtained during the year is confirmed for the Multistrada V4, which was by far the biggest-selling and most-loved bike for Ducatisti in 2021 with 9,957 motorcycles delivered to customers. The Ducati Scrambler 800 family followed with 9,059 units and the Monster with 8,734 motorcycles sold.

These results were achieved despite the unpredictable situation generated by the supply crisis that has been ongoing for some time. It is still a very volatile situation and is destined to continue further.

For 2022, Ducati presented nine new models to the public during the Ducati World Première web series.