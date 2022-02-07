Spacious Puma ST gives good driving experience

THE puma has been described as an animal that is always adapting to its environment.

To this end, Ford has taken its namesake of the big cat, the Ford Puma ST, and made it good for a rapidly changing world of cars.

Ford has adapted its Puma ST model by blending performance and practicality from a power choice of a 1.0-litre, 125PS or 155PS hybrid options.

This week I have been driving the Puma ST-Line 1.0l Ecoboost MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle) and it has proved a more than satisfactory experience.

The main reason I think was that this car seemed to have the mix right: a surprising amount of interior space, good performance from a “green” engine plus handsome 21st century looks.

The car was also comfortable to drive with a strong road “presence” for a medium-sized SUV-style model. This translates as being equally adaptable for city/town or motorway driving.

This is due to a raised ride-height driving position. The inner space design also lends itself to delivering a luggage capacity of 456 litres.

The storage can house unstable items up to approximately 115cm tall — such as houseplants — in an upright position.

Alternatively, the space can be used to conceal dirty sports equipment or muddy Wellington boots. The Ford MegaBox’s synthetic lining and drain plug in the bottom make for easy cleaning.

The Puma’s boot floor can be easily adjusted to suit load requirements, and offers three alternative positions in the cargo area.

Loading the Puma employs Ford’s hands-free tailgate technology. The system allows access to the boot space even with arms full of groceries, using a kicking motion under the rear bumper.

The Puma tailgate also features an innovative incorporated parcel shelf solution — solving the challenge of what to do with the parcel shelf when loading, unloading and carrying large items.

The tailgate-mounted luggage cover moves in unison with the tailgate and removes the need for side supports, ensuring unhindered access to the rear load area. The flexible luggage cover easily moulds itself around bulky items.

Driving in town or on fast roads is made easier by adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring.

There is also a useful feature, New Local Hazard Information, which informs the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead.

EcoBoost Hybrid technology enhances Puma’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with an 11.5 kW belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG).

Replacing the standard alternator, the BISG enables recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48 volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the low-friction, three-cylinder engine and using the stored energy to provide torque (pulling power) assistance during normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

Puma utilises 12 ultrasonic sensors, three radars and two cameras positioned around the car as part of Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies.

I really liked the seven-speed automatic gearbox, which was so smooth it did what it was supposed to do — automatically change gear for all kinds of traffic situations.

The full-length openable panorama roof was a great asset and comprised two almost-full width panes of toughened, tinted glass.

Other features include a wireless charging pad for recharging smartphones on the move. The pad sits just beneath the instrument panel and will detect compatible devices to automatically initiate charging.

Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system while using wireless charging. This allows the driver to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using voice commands.

The system delivers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and is supported by an 8in central touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology turns Puma into a mobile WiFi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices.

The system allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more; remote Door Lock Unlock; and Remote Start for models equipped with the seven-speed automatic transmission.

A B&O Sound System employs a 10-speaker system which includes an externally coupled subwoofer integrated into the boot without compromising luggage space.

A 575-watt Digital Signal Processing Amplifier that controls equalisation and audio mixing including selectable Surround Sound powers the system.

In addition, a 12.3in fully-configurable digital instrument cluster allows drivers to personalise and prioritise display of information including driver assistance technology and sat-nav notifications.

The 24 bit “true colour” digital instrument cluster generates high-definition, intuitive images and icons displayed in the full colour spectrum, making them brighter, less tiring on the eyes and easier to read.

All in all, I found that the Puma ST-Line 1.0l Ecoboost MHEV is a car full of pleasant surprises that make the driving experience a very good one.