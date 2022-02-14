Hyundai electric avenues store open

HYUNDAI has launched its first new ‘Electrified’ store in the UK, transforming the Hyundai Bluewater store into an electrified centre focused on transparently and comprehensively informing shoppers on the EV ownership experience.

The Hyundai Bluewater store, operated by the Ancaster Group, first opened in the Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, during 2014, bringing a revolutionary new automotive retail experience to as many as 28 million shoppers each year. Now, with its transformation to the UK’s first ‘Electrified’ store, it continues to deliver new experiences for Bluewater visitors.

The store’s ‘Electrified Wall’, featuring a fully functioning home charger unit and large touchscreen provides easy-to-access information and engaging content on each of Hyundai’s fully electric models.

The ‘Powertrain Wall’, meanwhile, allows shoppers to explore which electrified powertrain might fit their lifestyle; fully electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid or even hydrogen fuel cell. The ‘Connectivity Wall’ provides interactive information on Hyundai’s infotainment technology, including the Bluelink® app, which allows drivers to monitor their charge, plan routes and discover last mile navigation, all from their mobile device.

Should customers wish to book a test drive, the electrified model-range is available from the dedicated Experience Centre in the Bluewater car park, alongside a new line-up of charging points which will shortly be installed to ensure cars are charged and ready to be driven.

Hyundai is a leader in electrified vehicles, with a range that already includes three fully electric models: IONIQ Electric, KONA Electric and the revolutionary new IONIQ 5. Built on a new E-GMP EV-specific platform, IONIQ 5 is able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 5.2 seconds and travel up to 298 miles on a single charge. Hyundai also offers a comprehensive range of hybrid, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, including TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid and SANTA FE Plug-in Hybrid.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Transforming the way people interact with our cars has always been just as important to us as transforming the cars themselves. Now, as we continue to accelerate our launch of market-leading electrified vehicles, it’s important that we have the right environment for people that might be unfamiliar with electric cars, to discover the benefits in a friendly and informative way.