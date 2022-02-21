Time is running out to claim grant

FOUNDER and chief executive of electrifying.com Ginny Buckley is urging drivers up and down the country to make the most of the government’s plug in car grant and electric vehicle homecharge ccheme to avoid missing out on savings of up to £1,850.

This comes as vehicle manufacturers have reduced the price of popular family cars including, making the switch even more affordable for drivers up and down the country.

The plug-in car grant is now available on fully-electric cars costing £32,000 or less and provides £1,500 towards the purchase price. Since its introduction in 2011, the grant has gradually decreased as electric cars have become cheaper and demand for them has surged.

The government grants for electric vehicles are slowly being phased out, meaning car buyers should act quickly to make the most of the savings.

Electrifying.com is also encouraging homeowners who have a car with a plug to apply for a home charging point, as they may find that they are no longer eligible for this after March 2022.

Ms Buckley, from Shiplake, said: “The start of a new year often means the purchase of a new car for a lot of people, so if you’re thinking of making the switch to electric, now is the time to act if you want to take full advantage of the grants.

“Despite the upfront cost being higher than petrol or diesel engined cars, electric vehicles are cheaper to run — especially if you can charge at home, which is why it’s so important to make the most of government support while you can.”

From April 2022, the electric vehicle homecharge scheme grant, which provides up to £350 towards the cost of a charging point, will no longer be open to homeowners who live in ‘single-unit’ properties such as bungalows and detached, semi-detached or terraced houses. Any installations will need to be completed by March 31 and a claim submitted by April 30.

However, the grant will still be available to homeowners who live in flats and anyone renting any sort of home.

To claim the grant, you will need to prove you have bought or ordered an electric or plug in hybrid vehicle. You will also be eligible if you lease a car for at least six months or are supplied one as a company vehicle. You will need to find a registered installer, who will help with the paperwork.