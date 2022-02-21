Award winning Duster that’s popular on a global scale

THE new Dacia Duster has proved to be not so dusty when it comes to sales, recently notching up some 2 million units sold in nearly 60 countries around the world.

The Duster was launched in Europe in 2010, and quickly earned a reputation for being great value for money.

More than that, I recall when I first drove a Duster, I was very impressed that it was comfortable, and handled surprisingly well.

The icing on the cake for prospective buyers was that a car that is now priced from £14,295 was really rather good and nice on the pocket. Well, if proof were needed it has to be in those global sales and a string of awards the Duster has accumulated over the ensuing years since its launch. To name a few: the Duster has won more than 40 awards, including the UK’s Best Family SUV for Value at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2022, and the Best Family Car in Germany and Belgium.

Proving its versatility, the Duster has also been adapted for different uses. Highlights have included the addition of caterpillar tracks, a Duster pick-up, a Duster ambulance, a Duster police car and the famous Duster ‘Popemobile’.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence, for example, recently ordered 880 Dusters, with the cars carefully being prepared in the Mioveni workshops.

So you can see whatever you think of the Dacia Duster, it has made its mark through simply being popular on a global scale.

Over the years, the Duster has taken part in many world-famous events. From the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles in Morocco, the famous Pikes Peak hill climb in the United States, the Duster has shown its adventurous side.

In Poland and France, the Duster is regularly seen taking to the podium at the National Rally Championship, the Dacia Duster Motrio Cup and 4WD endurance races.

The new Dacia Duster has been created say its designers in “a bold new style”, with enhanced technology, and even “more usability”.

When the first-generation Duster was designed from scratch the aim was to create a robust, reliable and versatile vehicle that drove like a 4WD.

Not only did the Duster have to be an ideal fit for many different terrains and climates around the world, it also had to deliver unbeatable value for money.

David Durand, head of exterior design, said this approach was shown through the example of the Snorkel, an attachment that houses the car’s indicator light. He said: “The wheels are quite offset in relation to the doors, and it was impossible to make parts that fit the required shape.

“So, we created a plastic “snorkel” that sat between the wings and the doors. It provides ideal protection against flying gravel and mud.

“We saved money while coming up with a unique design that gives the Duster its rugged look!”

At the front end, the new Duster adopts the style features of Dacia’s refreshed visual identity first seen on the New Sandero and Sandero Stepway.

New light units include Y-shaped daytime running lights, a new shape that also inspired the new 3D chromed radiator grille.

The Duster is the first Dacia model to be equipped with front LED direction indicators. This technology is also used for the dipped headlights (with automatic main beam activation as standard), and the number plate lights.

As well as lower electricity consumption, the LEDs offer brighter lighting, day and night, providing greater visibility for both the driver and other road users.

The design of the new rear spoiler and new 16 and 17-inch alloy rims have been put to the test in a wind tunnel. The set of CO2 optimisations (new wheel bearings and tyres, LED lighting) allows a reduction of up to 5.8g of CO2 on the 4x4 version of the New Duster.

As well as the CO2 reduction, these features have also helped to deliver lower fuel consumption.

The Duster is now available with the much-awaited dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox paired with the TCe150 engine.

The capacity of the LPG tank on the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel version has been increased by 16.2 litres, extending its range by more than 155 miles.

The latest model is available with a new interior, including a new high-positioned centre console and a brand-new -in touchscreen.