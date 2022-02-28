Luxury manufacturer looks to the future

ASTON MARTIN has reiterated its commitment to supporting and developing the next generation of British talent and skills with the company launching a drive to recruit more than 40 early career positions at its Gaydon and St Athan sites.

Announced during National Apprenticeship Week 2022, the luxury British manufacturer is inviting applications from high calibre individuals ready to rise to the challenge of working for one of the world’s most desirable brands.

The company is offering opportunities to 18 apprentices, 20 graduates and 10 paid interns, in positions across the business.

Applications for apprentices and graduates are open until Monday, with candidates undertaking various assessments before places are offered in early summer.

For the people who make the grade, early career placements at Aston Martin can set them on the fast track to success via the company’s employee development process. Applications for the internships will open in the spring.

Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “It is vital that we invest in the future of our business and the skills and people we will require to accelerate it.

“It is an exciting time to join Aston Martin as we embark on our journey to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand and I look forward to working with the successful applicants.”

There are currently 18 openings for apprentices, across the areas of production, body development, parts operations and quality.

Aston Martin has enjoyed great success with its graduate scheme, which is split between Technical or Professional career paths. A two-year programme allows graduates to rotate through various areas of the business, allowing them to gain a unique insight into the workings of Aston Martin. In 2022 Aston Martin will welcome 20 graduates.

A further 10 paid internships will also be offered across various departments, providing valuable experience for those at the start of their career.

For full details on the opportunities available and to submit an application please go to: http://www.aston martinlagonda.com/careers