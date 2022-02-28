Kia Sorento geared up for the electric age

NEVER let it be said that the South Korean carmaker Kia lets the proverbial grass grow under its feet.

Ever since Peter Schreyer, Kia’s president, rode into town and hitched his great ambition and design skills to Kia, the company has not looked back.

With each new model Kia sets out to improve the car step by step with minimal delay before a new incarnation appears.

Take this week’s drive, the all-new Kia Sorento PHEV (plug-in electric hybrid vehicle).

The Sorento has been around since its launch back in 2002. In the ensuing 20 years the car has changed a lot and in its latest manifestation, as a plug-in hybrid, brings itself right up to date.

The glory of this new plug-in version is that used properly (that is as a hybrid in the true sense, mixing electric with fuel power) you can achieve very satisfactory mpg.

Kia says the Sorento plug-in hybrid is capable of 176.6mpg on the WLTP combined economy cycle.

The WLTP for those unfamiliar with the acronym is a global standard for determining the levels of pollutants, CO₂2 emissions and fuel consumption of traditional and hybrid cars, as well as the range of fully electric vehicles.

I learned how to get the best out of a PHEV last summer when I took another carmaker’s model to the Lake District.

Because I was able to keep the battery power fully charged up every evening, I was able to let the car’s computer do the rest to get the best hybrid results (an extraordinary 188 to 283mpg).

I have always liked the Sorento. The new Sorento PHEV is no exception. It is bigger and better than the previous model and the second electrified model in the new Sorento line-up, alongside the low-emissions Sorento Hybrid (HEV).

The new PHEV powertrain combines a turbocharged petrol engine with a high-capacity battery pack and high-output electric motor.

With a fully charged battery pack, the powertrain enables drivers to complete shorter drives of up to 43 miles on all-electric power in a city or town (WLTP), while outside city limits a pure electric range of 35 miles is possible.

This fourth generation Sorento has been designed to accommodate electrified powertrains.

The new platform and large body ensure it retains a seven-seat cabin and luggage space that I found very impressive. The Sorento’s redefined exterior design has sharper lines, and ticks the boxes necessary for a 21st century sports utility vehicle.

Inside, there is an attractive new design that gives this, Kia’s most high-tech car ever, a definite edge on other mid-sized SUVs.

It is packed with progressive connectivity, driver assistance and infotainment technologies.

Its user-friendly twin digital displays deliver advanced graphics, new telematics features and smartphone connectivity.

Emilio Herrera, chief operating officer for Kia Motors Europe, said: “The Sorento’s evolution over the last 19 years echoes that of the Kia brand as a whole. While the car was initially launched in 2002 as a utilitarian all-terrain vehicle, the fourth generation Sorento has been transformed into something altogether more desirable.”

The Sorento PHEV is available in the UK with a choice of six paint finishes and comes fitted with 19in alloy wheels on all versions.

The cabin introduces its next-generation design, based around twin digital displays in the dashboard.

The 12.3in digital driver instrument cluster is twinned with a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment and navigation system at the centre of the dashboard on grade 3 and 4 models.

These display information clearly within the driver’s line of sight to give an innovative widescreen user experience. The car’s many functions can also be controlled with new buttons on either side of the screen, which also feature further down the dashboard for the climate control system. The focal point of the dashboard is the vertical ventilation stack, with a chrome-effect surround that extends to the centre console below. On the Sorento 2 model, an 8in touchscreen comes as standard.

The cabin subtly integrates a range of other technologies, with three and four ditions featuring a wireless smartphone charger at the base of the centre console and a Mood Lighting system, both offered as standard.

Mood Lighting emits soft ambient downlighting from beneath the dashboard and door trim, creating a lounge-like feeling and greater sense of space.

A powerful 12-speaker BOSE surround-sound system features exclusively on grade four models, providing “a more immersive audio experience”. A mainstay of Kia’s global line-up, more than three million Sorento models have been sold worldwide since it was launched in 2002. In that time, Europe has accounted for more than 300,000 of these sales.

I see no reason at all why this fourth generation Sorento, which comes fully equipped for the coming “electric age” of cars should not also become a best-seller.