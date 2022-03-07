Volkswagen launch new sporty pick-up

THE new Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck will be launched on the global market this year with a whole host of new features.

These include numerous driver assistance systems that are new in this segment and will make daily driving much more comfortable for future Amarok customers. What’s more, the new development with numerous convenience functions will give it even better off-road characteristics than previous generations thanks to greater ground clearance.

As powerful as ever the new pick-up from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hannover once again boasts a V6 TDI.

This will not just delight existing Amarok fans, it will win new target groups for the premium pick-up. The whole exterior of the new, sporty Amarok is now even more defined and promises plenty of towing power and torque. And the premium character of the interior has also been further enhanced.

The comfort, operating concept, connectivity and ambience in the completely new interior ensure that the new Amarok raises the benchmark for pick-ups in the global one-ton

B-segment to a whole new level.

Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok.”

Needless to say, a Euro pallet fits between the wheel housings again and loads can be safely secured. Mr Kirzinger added: “The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions.”

The exterior of the new Amarok has grown in length by 10 centimetres to 5.35 metres and its body will also be wider than the current version. This is manifested, for example, in more legroom in the second row.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Amarok has been in series production since 2010. Its name is derived from the language of North American Inuit and means ‘wolf’. The second generation that comes with a V6 diesel as standard has been delighting customers in the Amarok markets since 2016. More than 815,000 vehicles were sold in 12 years.

Developed by teams in Australia and Europe, the latest version of this premium pick-up will be produced in South Africa.