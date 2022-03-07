Jeep Grand Cherokee is most efficient model

AS the car industry has been expecting for some time, the big boys of 4x4 motoring — those giant SUVs that stalk the school run — are lining up to get “electrified”.

Take the new Jeep Grand Cherokee with its 4xe plug-in hybrid technology. Its maker says this will be “the most efficient Grand Cherokee yet in terms of fuel consumption” and new technology.

It will also be the brand’s most luxurious Jeep ever, without forsaking Jeep’s “legendary 4x4 capability”.

This first Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid delivers giant power: 380hp of combined power and 637Nm of torque, plus up to 31 miles of electric range through three drive modes: hybrid, electric and e-save. The Jeep model line-up now includes electrified SUVs featuring both e-hybrid and 4xe powertrains.

So you can still enjoy your giant 4x4 of choice with all the benefits of its size and luxurious interior along with its good green credentials.

The fifth generation of the SUV features new technologies, for example, such as a 10in digital display and Uconnect 5 system.

Jeep says that the Grand Cherokee 4xe is a “significant moment” in the brand's history and part of its strategy to electrify its entire model line-up.

Its off-roading capabilities will be interesting to say the least because of the combination of turbo petrol and electric propulsion, while maintaining the option to drive with zero CO2 emissions.

The Grand Cherokee has been designed to offer great off-road capabilities and safe driving dynamics.

The Quadra-Drive II 4x4 drive systems, Quadra-Lift air suspension and the Selec-Terrain traction management system — offering a choice among five driving modes: Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport — ensure the Grand Cherokee retains the Jeep brand’s legendary 4x4 capabilities.

The flagship Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve has a wide-ranging specification as standard.

The 21in polished alloy wheels — the largest ever on a Grand Cherokee — enhance the broader track, while the diamond black roof in contrast with the bodywork defines its lowered line and emphasises the rear spoilers on the vertical pillar.

The model comes in six exterior paint colours — Diamond Black, Bright White, Velvet Red, Baltic Grey, Silver Zynith and Midnight Sky — all with a black roof and embellished with Platinum Chrome details.

Inside, the standout features include walnut accents and door/seat upholstery in Palermo leather.

The driver and passenger seats can be electrically adjusted into 16 positions, are equipped with lumbar support and memory function, and also offer a massage function built into the backrest.

The rear seats are also heated and ventilated. The front fascia houses the new, slimmer vents of an air conditioning system with four zones.

There is a new centre console, wireless charging system and 10in digital screens (for the digital instrument panel and radio touchscreen), as well as an exclusive 10.25in interactive display for the front seat passenger.

The Summit Reserve also upgrades to the 950-watt McIntosh sound system with 19 speakers. To create an environment tailored to the owner’s taste, the interior also features a full suite of customisable LED lights with day/night settings and an ambient lighting system with the option to choose between five colours.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve, says its maker, is the best-connected Jeep model ever, courtesy of Uconnect 5, with four 10in digital displays.

The system includes a full built-in toolkit to manage and make the mobility experience intuitive, via the suite of Uconnect Services available both on the Uconnect 5 system and on the revamped Jeep app.

Using the Jeep mobile app, customers can manage vehicle status, search for charging stations, receive support in the event of emergencies or attempted theft.

Owners can be informed about vehicle maintenance through monthly reports via email.

With the Grand Cherokee, many new services are making their debut, including Jeep Offroad Pages on the mobile app, even more advanced remote controls, Eco Score to monitor driving style and more.

Uconnect Services includes a suite of connected services dedicated to electrified driving and advanced connectivity, including My Assistant, My Car, My Remote, My eCharge, My Navigation and the optional My Wifi and My Alert packages.

First new Grand Cherokee 4xe off the blocks here in the UK will be the Summit Reserve, the first model available for ordering.

Customers can find out more details of the new Grand Cherokee 4xe by visiting www.jeep.co.uk