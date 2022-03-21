Monday, 21 March 2022

Nissan keeping up with electric trends

NISSAN’S innovative e-POWER powertrain will be introduced to the Qashqai range in late summer.

The new Qashqai will be the first model in Europe to be equipped with Nissan’s
e POWER drive system.

Exclusive to Nissan and a key component in the company’s Intelligent Mobility strategy, the e-POWER system is a unique approach to electrification by making every day driving both enjoyable and efficient.

Guillaume Cartier, chairperson for Nissan’s AMIEO region, said: “The introduction of the innovative e-POWER system to the new Qashqai brings more of Nissan’s pioneering spirit to the crossover segment.

“Customers will love the feeling of driving an EV but without consideration for charging. And e-POWER represents a significant milestone in Nissan’s electrification strategy.”

Nissan’s research has shown that European crossover consumers spend more than 70 per cent of their time driving in urban and suburban environments. The research also shows that consumers feel obliged to compromise on driving pleasure in order to be eco-minded in their choice of vehicle.

To respond to that trend, Nissan developed the
e-POWER system, specifically tuned for European consumer needs. It offers optimum fuel efficiency without compromising driving pleasure thanks to the combination of two Nissan specialisms: advanced battery and motor technology, plus the innovative variable compression ratio internal combustion engine.

As such e-POWER is an ideal technology for those who cannot or do not want to take time to recharge with a cable but face a daily urban or suburban drive, and who are ready to make the first move in their transition to a full EV in the future.

The e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery that is complemented by a variable compression ratio 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine generating 156hp, a power generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles.

