Special edition Mustang has all the classic looks

THE Ford Mustang is a true classic of American auto history and has been in continuous production since 1964.

The Mustang is also the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Now yet another new model, the limited Mustang California Special, has arrived in Europe.

The car is available exclusively in 450 PS V8 convertible specification, and has standard features including heated and cooled front seats. It costs from £52,105.

This new Mustang may be a bit of a beast with its stonking V8 engine yet the Mustang family is very much up to date and includes the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and Mustang Mach-E GT, Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1.

The Mustang has always had a place in popular culture from the song Mustang Sally, recorded by Wilson Pickett in 1966, about a man who buys a Mustang for his ungrateful girlfriend to an unforgettable role in the 1968 film, Bullitt.

Steve McQueen drove a 1968 Mustang GT fastback in a memorable chase scene with a 1968 black Dodge Charger.

Fantastic direction of a car chase, by the way, by the late English director Peter Yates in a sequence that became an instant classic.

Ford says the new California Special embodies “the free-spirited ethos of the 1968 original”, and comes in convertible body style with a folding soft-top for “classic looks and open-air thrills”.

The special-edition design has unique badging and detailing, 19in alloy wheels and California Special decals.

Decals are the magnetic or vinyl signs attached to a vehicle and can be used on windows, doors, or bodywork.

The Mustang California Special’s 5.0-litre Ford V8 engine — delivering 450 PS and 529 Nm 5 of torque — provides the performance for this special-edition Mustang.

Combined with Ford’s six-speed manual transmission, the car accelerates from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds.

Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission delivers 4.5-second, 0-62mph acceleration.

The automatic transmission also optimises performance depending on the selected drive mode.

These are normal, sport, track and snow/wet modes, which deliver the appropriate driving experience whether on Route 66 or the A6.

“Good neighbour” mode can automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day. Traction and cornering grip are maximised by a standard limited-slip differential and an available MagneRide 6 suspension system.

This monitors conditions 1,000 times per second and uses an electronically-controlled fluid to match damping resistance to any given driving scenario.

Inside the car, the Mustang California Special has been designed with bespoke California Special detailing.

Standard comfort technologies include heated and cooled front seats, a 12in customisable instrument cluster, and advanced SYNC 3 connectivity that enables drivers to call up their favourite soundtrack or find directions using just their voice.

When the Ford Mustang first appeared in 1964, owners’ clubs sprang up across America, with many regional dealers creating their own personalised designs.

One — inspired by the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype — came to be called the California Special.

That original version featured a blacked-out grille, fog lights and a side racing stripes that ended ahead of new rear side air scoops, as well as a Shelby-inspired spoiler. Impressed, in 1968 Ford put a limited number of California Special cars into production.

This newest 21st century interpretation — available only as a folding soft-top convertible in homage to the famously Mediterranean-like climate of “the Golden State” — reflects the original with a honeycomb front grille finished in Ebony Black.

It also features a GT/CS badge in Race Red, as well as lower side stripes finished in black, red and grey.

Incorporating GT/CS logos, the stripes run from the front to rear wings and feature a hidden “California Special” script that is almost invisible in low light conditions but becomes prominent in stronger sunlight.

Like the original, aerodynamic enhancements hint at V8 performance, with a larger front splitter and optional rear side air scoops.

At the rear, a California Special faux filler cap sits above quad tailpipes. Unique five-spoke alloy wheels add to the exclusivity.

Front 19 x 9-inch and rear 19 x 9.5-inch wheels are finished in Carbonised Grey to complement the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Under the bonnet, a strut tower brace features a California Special badge.

Nine exterior colours include signature Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange, contrasting with the black roof that folds to transform the coupe profile into a sleek convertible in eight seconds.

This is a car that is sure to enhance the ongoing legend of the Ford Mustang on both sides of the Atlantic.