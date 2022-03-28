New Isuzu D-Max packs a punch but has comfort too

YOU would have thought the days of the large pick-up might be numbered but Isuzu, in business since 1916, appears to be a leading contender in proving that theory wrong.

Although Isuzu only makes commercial vehicles, the Japanese firm is looking positively to the future, especially here in the UK, where in 1987, it opened for business selling the legendary Trooper.

This week I have been driving the all-new Isuzu D-Max DL40 4x4 Double Cab, a pick-up that sports primarily refreshed engine technology.

The D-Max has downsized to a cleaner and more efficient 1.9l diesel engine, to meet the latest Euro 6 emission standards without the need for AdBlue (a liquid used to reduce air pollution created by a diesel engine).

The Isuzu D-Max was launched in 2012 and quickly became a favourite pick-up for its toughness and reliability.

It’s still a tough cookie, believe me, with its punchy turbo diesel engine that delivers 164PS and 360Nm of torque (pulling power).

To this end, the D-Max has a towing capability of 3.5 tonnes, a maximum payload of 1,120kg and a 4x4 drive. Along with a greener engine, Isuzu has an ambitious sales objective of 10,000 Isuzu D-Max registrations in 2025.

Although this is basically a vehicle aimed at ‘those who work in acres not hours’, as its maker says in a slogan, nevertheless I found the D-Max comfortable on a long drive and surprisingly economical, too.

Its size is something to be reckoned with. That is, there are parking spaces too small to accommodate it, but its physical size never bothered me.

The main reason for this is a long time ago I learned that driving is primarily about the driver. If you throw your weight about in a large car/pick-up or SUV this is tantamount to bullying.

And no one likes a bully, especially me.

So it is necessary to take into consideration that you might need to go a touch slower than the average supermini, especially in town or around pedestrians or cyclists. Common sense really.

The only ‘must’ I think with a pick-up such as the Isuzu D-Max is that when you buy one you invest in a rear cab or rear

tonneau cover, which makes

the vehicle really useful in all weathers.

We took the D-Max on a

280-mile round trip from Gloucestershire to the far eastern side of London and back. It may be that this is predominantly a commercial vehicle but it was absolutely fine for this social visit.

We also were able to transport a lot of equipment — baby cot, pushchair etc — that would have proved difficult to accommodate in a car.

And to prove its versatility for ‘private’ use, upon our return I took a full load of household rubbish to our local recycling centre – something I could never have done in a car.

The D-Max has additional equipment on all variants so the Utility model is anything but basic.

There are automatic headlights with high beam assist, automatic windscreen wipers, speed-sensitive power steering, DAB radio and a stop & start system.

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) are now standard on all models. Autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter and lane departure warning and prevention are fitted on every model.

For the first time in the pick-up segment, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor and emergency lane keeping are fitted on all double cabs.

The All-Purpose range consists of the DL20 and DL40, with DL signifying that the rear diff-lock becomes a standard feature and the 20 and 40 demonstrating the model hierarchy.

All-Purpose models are also available with an automatic transmission, which come with the additional ADAS functionality of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

The DL20 features include heated front seats, rear parking sensors, front fog lights and a front centre armrest.

The DL40 I had been driving adds Bi-LED headlights, LED front fog lights, daytime running lights and rear lights, a chrome radiator grille, silver side steps and two-tone 18in alloy wheels.

DL40 models also include (essential on this kind of vehicle) front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

I think the D-Max is a great buy for £30,299 (manual) and £31,799 (automatic).

It is an especially attractive proposition with the new cleaner and more efficient 1.9l diesel engine, and spec that includes heated front seats, a 7in multifunction colour touchscreen, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.