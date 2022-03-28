Obstacles on road to going greener

A NEW study reveals the challenges Brits face on the road to adopting a greener lifestyle, with 68 per cent admitting they aren’t doing everything they could to help the environment.

The study of 2,000 people commissioned by car manufacturer Hyundai reveals that “cost” is a top barrier stopping people embracing greener habits (with 55 per cent of people saying so).

Nearly half can’t bear the idea of giving up meat to be “environmentally friendly”, while 27 per cent are confused about how best to be green. Others simply like to buy new things (21 per cent), are too busy (20 per cent) — or think they are hampered by where they live (10 per cent).

When it comes to playing our part for the planet, 35 per cent admit to feeling guilty about how little they do for the environment. It also emerged one in five adults feel it has been harder to do things to help the environment over the last 12 months, following the effects of the pandemic and the need to prioritise other things.

The top 10 barriers to being green in 2022 were:

1. Cost

2. Not wanting to be vegetarian/vegan

3. Confusion over what to do

4. Difficulty in giving up

certain habits

5. Enjoy buying new things

6. A lack of time

7. Doubt the effectiveness of it all

8. A lack of motivation

9. Restricted by home

location

10. Physical disabilities — for example, unable to walk or cycle

Hyundai set out to learn more about what we can individually and collectively do to support the planet, by taking the Hyundai IONIQ 5 on the road for its Drive The Change tour.

Climate campaigner and presenter Jamie Anley spoke to UK experts, leaders and changemakers committed to sustainability, to unpack the green habits and lifestyle choices that make meaningful impact. A common theme was we can all make a difference with the actions we take, no matter how small they seem.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Many seem to be struggling when it comes to making greener changes, but what we learned through the Drive The Change tour is that we can do better for the environment by pressing on with the changes we can make both individually and collectively. Whether that’s cutting down on meat, using less plastic, or driving electric vehicles, we can all find ways to adapt our everyday lifestyles.”

The study also reveals generational differences. Seven in 10 Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 24 believe the last year has helped them understand more about what they can do to tackle climate change.

With escalating fuel costs, 40 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 are considering switching to electric vehicles, compared to 22 per cent aged 55 to 64.