Italian pocket rocket for driving enthusiast

ANYONE who has driven an Abarth knows the sheer exhilaration you get from being at the wheel of this dynamic little pocket rocket.

In a few weeks’ time, before its 73rd anniversary, Abarth introduces its new range for 2022, which pays homage to the inventiveness of its founder Carlo Abarth (1908-1979).

Abarth is an Italian racing and road car maker and performance division founded by the Italo-

Austrian in 1949.

He sold Abarth to Fiat on July 31, 1971 and the Fiat connection is the one I have been most familiar with. On February 1, 2007 Abarth was re-established as an independent unit but 100 per cent controlled by Fiat.

The car is now available in two models and power levels, the Abarth 595 (165hp) and Abarth 695 (180hp).

Both versions offer great Abarth performance, with roaring exhaust to match and that playful, bold style that makes the cars a joy to drive.

Customers can build an Abarth to suit them thanks to the four upgrades made with the “most authentic Abarth traditions in mind”.

The Abarth 595 can be equipped as either the Turismo, more focused on style, or the F595, which emphasises performance.

Similarly, the already exclusive Abarth 695 can be further customised as either the refined Turismo or with the sportier Competizione.

Seven specification packs have been created for customers who want an even more comprehensive vehicle. They combine the most popular options, says Abarth, with “significant” cost savings.

The packs are available on both models (except for the Racing Style pack, which is exclusive to the Abarth 695 Hatchback).

The Abarth 595 is the entry-level model of the Abarth range and offers 16in alloy wheels, a double chrome exhaust, front fog lamps and mirror caps in body colour.

The internal mouldings and door handles are satin chromed. Plus, the grey dashboard fascia perfectly matches the black fabric of the seats, the leather of the cockpit, the steering wheel and gear knob. The beating heart of the new Abarth 595 is the 165hp, 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final engine, equipped with an increased Garrett turbocharge with a geometric compression ratio of 9:1. This combination provides a top speed of 135mph and fifth gear acceleration from 50mph to 75mph in 7.8 seconds.

The powertrain in the Tatuus single-seater, which races in the Italian and German Formula 4 Championship, is derived from this same engine.

It comes with manual transmission but can be fitted by request with five-speed automatic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel when upgraded to a 595 Turismo or F595.

It accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 7.3 seconds with manual transmission and in 7.4 seconds, with sequential automatic transmission.

In terms of technology, the Abarth 595 offers DAB radio as standard with a 7in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and compatibility with Android AutoTM.

Available for the hatchback or convertible Abarth 595 model, the 595 Turismo’s upgraded trim pack includes satin chrome mirror caps, light Granturismo 17in alloy wheels, a grey dashboard fascia, a dedicated steering wheel, a special badge on the body, automatic climate control, 3D navigation system and black or brown leather upholstered seats.

The F595 is for motorsport enthusiasts and has racing featuresfor those who expect the highest performance from their cars.

One of the most significant features is the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with four pipes, two per side, which are vertically stacked.

The exhaust valve is controlled through the scorpion button on the dashboard. This allows the driver to choose between the sounds of a gentleman driver and Abarth’s traditional, deeper roar.

There are Koni frontal suspension rods, automatic climate control, 3D navigation system, 17in alloy wheels and the special F595 badge which pays homage to Formula 4, for whom Abarth is the exclusive engine supplier in Italy, Germany and the UK.

The 180hp Abarth 695 is the range’s unrivalled top model and is “dedicated to those who never give up on turning a drive into an exhilarating experience”.

The Abarth is the kind of driving experience that anyone who loves cars cannot afford to miss.