Electric bike boom

AFTER a year in which electric motorcycle registrations increased by 146 per cent (and nine per cent overall), Sunra UK has announced training schools turning to EV products.

With the pandemic clearly impacting on commuter habits, the motorcycle industry as a whole benefited.

Proactive training schools have been keen to adapt to the new generation of rider, utilising the benefits of EV models and some even taking advantage of zero emissions to offer an all-weather solution.

Logan Black, of Sunra UK, says: “While the registration figures in general are clearly great news for our industry, what’s really encouraging is the adoption of EV and as a result at many training schools too.

“A big part of the appeal appears to be down to our products being less intimidating than ICE counterparts but of course there are many other advantages too, including lower cost and ease of use.”

Jethro Sheppard of Saltire Motorcycles, a Sunra dealer in Edinburgh, says: “The use of EV models has really hit a sweet spot for our rider training services.

“Not only has it made it easier for training but using Sunra instead of petrol-powered scooters has also made a significant saving in running costs for the
business.”

