Suzuki update has speedy charge

SUZUKI launched the Across PHEV in the autumn of 2020 and has now announced several technology and standard equipment updates for 2022 which include an on-board AC charger increase to 6kW from 3kW enabling a much faster charging time.

For example, if a 32A rapid charge facility is used, battery charging time is reduced from five hours, 30 minutes to around two hours, 45 minutes.

Charging across via a lower-rated 16A home or public point is now also reduced by 36 minutes to less than five hours.

To help further improve efficiency and style, front fog lamps, rear cabin light and luggage compartment lights are now all redesigned to LED type. For added convenience, illumination has been added to overhead console switches and mirror control. Additionally, USB ports have now been upgraded from type A to type C to ensure compatibility with a wider range of mobile devices.

Across is available in six colours — white pearl crystal shine, silver metallic, attitude black mica, sensual red mica, grey metallic and dark blue mica.

There is no additional charge for metallic or pearlescent colours.