Lotus Eletre built with pioneering technology

THE all-new Lotus Eletre — the world’s first electric hyper-SUV — has been launched in London in front of a global audience.

But what is an all-electric hyper-SUV? I asked the same question myself when I was sent the press release detailing the launch.

An SUV is of course well known as an acronym for sport utility vehicle. Prefacing SUV with the word super might take it to another level. Adding hyper means I suppose that this is the top dog.

And the new Lotus Eletre could live up to the hype: it is the carmaker’s “first five-door production car, the first model outside sports car segments, the first lifestyle EV, the most connected Lotus ever.”

I’m glad that is now clear. What is apparent is that this particular EV (electric vehicle) displays all the power (900bhp) and instant acceleration of the fastest road-going sports car.

The reason for this is that an electric car has instant torque (pulling power). So if you flatten the accelerator on take-off, power is instantly delivered, there with no lag waiting for a conventional engine’s revs to build up.

And although the Eletre is capable of accelerating from 0 to 62mph in less than three seconds, it also offers a range of 373 miles on a full charge.

The Eletre is 4WD and comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging that where available, reduces the time plugged in.

Lotus says the car is “packed with pioneering technology, genuine sporting performance and simplicity of purpose”.

The immersive experience with the Lotus Eletre begins before the driver has reached the car, when it displays a “moment of theatre.” The driver presses a button on the key or smartphone app that activates the car’s exterior lights.

The latter then run through a short sequence, and “illuminated flush door handles deploy”. The experience is repeated inside the car as the door closes behind the occupant.

Progressive new technology as one might expect is everywhere: each door mirror is replaced by an Electric Reverse Mirror Display, which houses three different cameras — one for the rear-view mirror, a second to help create a 360-degree view of the car from above to aid parking, and a third that’s part of the intelligent driving technologies.

It works in tandem with the Eletre’s LIDAR system to deliver autonomous driving capability.

To complete its futuristic look the car rides on 23in machine-cut split-finish five-spoke alloys with carbon fibre inserts to aid air flow and ceramic composite 10-piston caliper brakes.

The driver-focused cockpit and high centre console draw inspiration from the Lotus Emira and Evija, thereby creating a “cossetted feeling”.

The layering of materials and textures adds to the luxury feel of the car. Lotus’s philosophy of “light-weighting” — removing material if it’s not needed — is illustrated in the instrument panel. The floating wing’s central section has been taken out, echoing the design of the rear spoiler. There is a lot of storage space in the Eletre’s cabin. The centre console includes a storage tray with wireless charging for mobile phones, as well as twin cup-holders of different sizes, which sit flush to the surface until they’re needed. The sculpted door design includes storage that will take a litre bottle.

The smart design is continued in the rear of the car, with space in the doors and between the two chairs.

There is a central draw at knee height and the armrest splits behind the two cup-holders. It ends in an angled 9in touch screen for infotainment, with a wireless charging tray beneath.

There is also the latest in OLED touch-screen technology, a 15.1in landscape interface, which provides access to the car’s advanced infotainment system. It automatically folds flat when not in use.

The standard audio system on the car is provided by KEF. Called KEF Premium, it is a 1,380-watt 15-speaker set-up with Uni-QTM and surround sound technology.

Technology is used for much more than infotainment on the Eletre. It is also at the heart of the car’s suite of intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, many of which are designed to be futureproof so new features can be enabled via Over The Air updates.

The latest connectivity technology, including 5G compatibility, is part of the Eletre package. This enables continuous connection to the car via smartphone app, OTA software updates and the ability for customers to buy new features enabled via software as they become available.

A smartphone app for Eletre owners will include access to driving logs, vehicle and charge status, remote features, location services and a host of other functionality.

The car comes with four drive modes, which adjust the steering, damper settings, powertrain and accelerator pedal response. The modes are Range, Tour, Sport, Off-Road and Individual, and are standard on all versions of the car.

The Lotus Eletre is on sale now across global markets, with first customer deliveries in 2023 starting in China, the UK and Europe.