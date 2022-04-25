Kia Niro packed with safety features

THE competition is now palpable between carmakers eager to sell EVs (electric cars) to motorists who are no longer sceptical about the electric revolution.

As conventional fuel costs continue to be high, motorists are swapping petrol/diesel power for a variety of “green powered” vehicles. According to one source, EV sales growth topped that of the global car market in 2021, up 26 per cent over the previous year.

And with any new market, especially where new cars are concerned, acronyms naturally follow. So, the C-CUV segment is one of the most competitive, with a dizzying array of comparable models on offer.

What is a C-CUV? Compact crossover SUVs (also called C-segment SUV or C-SUV) are usually based on the platform of a compact car (C-segment), so we are talking about the smaller vehicle end of the market here. But while not getting too bogged down with labels, all you really need to know is that the C-CUV segment is going to be one of the most lucrative areas of green sales for carmakers.

One standout car in this segment is the Kia Niro, a car I have liked since the first moment I drove it, when it was powered by conventional means.

Kia now offers a good array of choices with the all-new Niro, so that even those still not totally convinced on the all-electric front still have options.

So with the new Niro you get a choice of low- and zero-emission powertrains: hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV). The HEV and PHEV models feature Kia’s Smartstream 1.6-litre GDI gasoline engine. The battery electric Niro provides environmental and practical benefits with a 463km electric-only range.

The second-generation Niro benefits from a full complement of Kia’s DriveWise intelligence Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, there to avoid potential hazards on the road.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist warns and stops the vehicle ahead of possible incidents with other road users or pedestrians.

Junction Turning and Junction Crossing functions provide more safety when negotiating turns and stop the vehicle when there is crossing traffic from left or right. These are two of the safety systems included in Kia’s DriveWise technology that Kia says “combine to improve confidence and convenience behind the wheel”. The PHEV and HEV models benefit from Kia’s exceptional Smartstream 1.6 GDI gasoline engine paired with Kia’s second-generation six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The innovations on the second-generation GDI engine include low-friction ball bearings, gears optimised for transmission efficiency, and the removal of the reverse gear that saves 2.3kg alone.

Reverse motion is instead drawn solely from the electric motor, helping to eliminate tailpipe emissions during reverse manoeuvres.

An intelligent Green Zone Drive Mode on Niro HEV and PHEV automates the use of electric power by taking location guidance from the navigation system, driving pattern learning or manual driver input.

Built-up areas or roads nearby schools and hospitals are designated as Green Zones, and the vehicle automatically switches to electric-only driving to reduce the exhaust emissions to zero in these environments.

The customer can also take control of Green Zones along the route by setting other areas in which they wish to reduce their vehicle’s emissions, such as around their neighbourhood.

Topping up the Niro EV’s 64.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery from 10-80 per cent takes just 43 minutes with a suitable DC rapid charger.

When temperatures are low, the system in Niro EV uses navigation-based battery conditioning to pre-heat the battery when a charge point is selected as a destination, which helps shorten charge times and secure battery performance.

The all-new Niro comes with a standard CCS charging port for added convenience.