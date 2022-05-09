New model unveiled

LAND Rover has introduced a new HST model to the Range Rover Velar family. The HST was first introduced on the high-performance Range Rover Sport and Evoque models and its dynamic character is now available on the Velar for the first time.

A distinctive combination of design enhancements and chassis features bring a new dimension of sporting luxury to the line-up, all based around the R-Dynamic design.

Its stealthy character is supported by a black contrast roof and full exterior black pack. Available in the full colour palette and exclusively in new arroios grey, privacy glass and unique gloss black 21in five split-spoke alloy wheels complete the

exterior.

The dynamic theme continues inside, with black suedecloth headlining and steering wheel. A sliding panoramic roof ensures a light and airy cabin while a combination of chassis technologies ensure the perfect balance of ride comfort and handling.

The new HST features electronic air suspension with adaptive dynamics for optimum comfort and control, with adaptive dynamics constantly monitoring the road conditions and adjusting the suspension responses. Configurable dynamics ensures drivers are able to tailor the driving experience to suit their preferences.