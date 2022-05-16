Staycation blues

MORE than a third of households are thinking twice about staycations this year as surging fuel costs threaten to price families off the road, according to Auto Trader research.

The company’s survey of 2,400 users of its online marketplace found that 38 per cent were less likely to choose a UK holiday this year — with almost nine in ten respondents, or 85 per cent, blaming the decision on the rising cost of fuel.

The shift in attitude towards holidaying in the UK comes despite the travel chaos faced by millions of holidaymakers seeking overseas getaways at under-staffed airports during the Easter holidays.

More than half of those still planning staycations, or 51 per cent, plan to holiday closer to home due to the price of fuel, while 52 per cent are planning fewer staycations by car because of the rising financial pressure. Nearly a third are also less likely to embark on foreign driving holidays, the survey found. While UK roads are expected to be busy for the long Bank Holiday next month, Auto Trader’s research also found 60 per cent of respondents driving less due to the soaring cost of filling up.

As of April 25, the cost of petrol and diesel remains near record highs at 161.8p and 176.3p a litre, despite the impact of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s 5p a litre fuel duty cut in the Spring Statement. Official figures showed the cost of petrol jumped by a 12.6p a litre in March, the biggest monthly rise since Office for National Statistics records began in 1990. Diesel rose by 18.8p a litre, also a record.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: “The covid-19 pandemic triggered a staycation boom, but it looks like being short-lived as foreign destinations reopen to travellers and drivers face the harsh reality of rising petrol and diesel costs for journeys at home.”

Auto Trader surveyed 2,417 people between April 14 and 25.