Kia Sportage bursting with new technologies

THE Kia Sportage is a car that although it has been around since the mid-Nineties, it has evolved at speed in past years.

The new 2022 Sportage I have been driving this week is the fifth generation of this successful compact SUV.

Of course this new version is light years away from the original, for example, it was once sold in as an SUV or three-door convertible.

But as you would expect from Kia these days, the latest Sportage is bursting with new 21st Century technologies. There are petrol, diesel, mild hybrid, full hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions available.

There is also a staggering choice of 18 different versions of this car all “comprehensively equipped”.

I can vouch for that in the Kia Sportage 1.6 GT-Line S (£40,255 on the road) that I have been driving. The GT-Line S is the “crowning glory” of the new Sportage range

This is a car that will suit many because it has just about everything you need for a satisfactory family-oriented driving life.

Since 2006 more than two million of this car have been manufactured in Slovenia, helping to meet the demand for this car from European customers. The Sportage is the biggest selling Kia in the UK and in Europe.

There are five model grades — 2, GT-Line, 3, 4 and GT-Line S, all designed especially for the European market.

Why has it proved to be so popular? I think, as I said, first and foremost because of its size. The new Sportage is truly a size that fits all.

So this dedicated European version has greater luggage capacity, headroom and legroom compared to the outgoing model, with impressive legroom for second-row passengers.

The all-new fifth-generation Sportage debuts a high-tech Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) variant and a Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) petrol powertrain. The latest internal combustion petrol and diesel engines are also available.

The diesel engine can also be paired with the mild hybrid technology, serving to further reduce emissions and improve overall fuel economy.

The GT-Line specification brings a dynamic appearance, including 19in alloy wheels, LED front fog lamps and rear combination lamps, rear privacy glass, a gloss black radiator grille, side sills and wheel arch body mouldings.

GT-Line models feature the 12.3in touchscreen display with navigation system and 4.2in instrument cluster, plush suede and leather upholstery, driver’s lumbar support, D-shaped sports leather steering wheel with perforated inserts and GT-Line logo.

There is also black headlining, sports pedals, an aluminium pattern finish to the centre fascia and door garnishes, and an engine start/stop button with Smart Entry System.

Finally, there’s a seven-year subscription to Kia Connect (formerly UVO Connect) included free.

Crowning the all-new Sportage range is the GT-Line S variant, combining the sportier silhouette of the GT-Line edition with equipment levels in line with

grade 4. This includes a gloss black radiator grille, side sills and wheel arch body mouldings, body coloured door and radiator upper garnishes and a chrome skid plate front and rear.

Uniquely, the GT-Line S model has the option of a black two-tone roof, accentuating the car’s sporty profile and highlighting the dynamic C-pillar. Additionally, front occupants benefit from standard 10-way driver and 8-way passenger electrically adjustable front seats, with ventilation, and a smart powered tailgate.

With the Sportage’s Smart Key in the driver’s pocket as he approaches the rear of the vehicle, the system recognises the key and opens the tailgate automatically, allowing convenient access to the boot.

Kia’s new Terrain Mode function is fitted to the Sportage for the first time, and is standard on all Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid all-wheel drive models.

The new Sportage is a car that will continue to evolve with the times: it is already well prepared for whatever the future world of motoring holds.