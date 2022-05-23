Mercedes gives luxury motoring on grand scale

AS I mentioned recently, the makers of large, luxury cars are actively producing vehicles for the electric age — and the German giant Mercedes-Benz is no exception.

So, we find that with its luxury saloon EQS and the sporty executive saloon EQE, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the “upper market segments” of a global market place.

The EQS SUV, the third model series with “architecture developed for electric vehicles”, offers space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior.

There are powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent Offroad driving mode, all of which make the EQS SUV capable of tackling light terrain.

This is luxury motoring on a grand scale: for example, the second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard.

A third row of seats with two additional individual seats is available as an option. If golf is your thing then up to four golf bags fit in the boot.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz says it is taking a “major step towards zero-emission mobility” and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039.

With Ambition 2039 Mercedes-Benz wants to offer a CO2 neutral new car fleet in less than 20 years.

All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle, and the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle.

In the 4MATIC models, the Torque Shift function ensures intelligent, continuously variable distribution of drive torque (pulling power) between the rear and front electric motors.

The European version of the EQS SUV is the first Mercedes-Benz model to be able to detect whether rear seats are occupied. If a passenger in the rear is not wearing a seat belt, the driver receives a specific warning.

Another new feature at Mercedes-Benz is what is known as the occupant presence reminder.

This system can indicate children who may have been overlooked in the rear of the vehicle. In vehicles for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the reminder is on board as standard. Mercedes me Charge is one of the largest charging networks worldwide: it currently comprises more than 700,000 AC and DC charging points, including around 300,000 in Europe.

Since 2021, Mercedes-Benz has ensured a subsequent offset with green electricity when customers use Mercedes me Charge to charge their cars in Europe. Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example.

With Energizing Air Control Plus, Mercedes-Benz “thinks holistically about air quality in the EQS SUV”.

The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a high filtration level to trap fine particles, micro-particles, pollen and other substances entering with the outside air.

The vehicle level can be raised by several centimetres. In addition to the Dynamic Select modes ECO, Comfort, Sport and Individual, the 4MATIC versions feature OFFROAD, a further mode for off-road driving.

Furthermore, rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is standard. It provides plenty of manoeuvrability in the city and agility over land. The highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen (special equipment). This large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar.

Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3in OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area.

In Europe, and in a growing number of countries, the front seat passenger is also able to watch dynamic content while the vehicle is on the move.

This is because Mercedes-EQ is able to rely on an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: if the camera detects that the driver is looking at the passenger display, the system automatically dims the dynamic content.

The Dolby Atmos sound system takes the audio experience in the EQS SUV to a new level, says Mercedes-Benz.

Individual instruments or voices of the studio mix can be placed all around the listening area. A new kind of sound animation thus becomes possible.