Fourth generation Fabia with design styles for all

FOR nearly two decades the Škoda Fabia, this week’s drive, has been at the centre of the Czech carmaker’s global success.

Evidence of this manifests itself through sales of more than four million units worldwide.

When you drive and spend time with the new Fabia, you understand why it has become a bestseller.

For a supermini having reached its fourth generation in production, I see no reason why the Fabia should not go on for years to come.

At base, it is roomy, it is equipped with willing engines, and comes in various style designs to please one and all.

There is a new, all-petrol engine range, boosted equipment levels, new safety systems and a sharper look.

The range features five familiar trim levels; S, SE, SE L, Monte Carlo and Colour Edition, and is available in hatch and estate forms.

A new front end incorporates a revised grille, new headlights and a redesigned bumper.

At the rear, the Fabia sports new light clusters and a subtly updated rear bumper and there is a new range of alloy wheels.

Inside, there are new fabrics and trims along with a redesigned instrument cluster.

The Fabia’s new all-petrol engine range features 999cc three-cylinder power units — all reworked to improve efficiency and performance. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

The range-topping 110PS engine can be matched with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as an option.

This Fabia displays classic Škoda qualities: it is great value for money, and has new Simply Clever features.

The SE Comfort and SE L trims will appeal to drivers looking for a satisfying drive and a spacious interior that features luxury touches.

Colour Edition focuses on style that can be personalised and those who like gadgets. As part of the Colour Edition, metallic Graphite Grey and pearl-effect Magic Black can also be chosen as contrasting paintwork for the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels.

All engines come from the Volkswagen Group’s advanced EVO generation of engines that deliver improved efficiency and fulfil the Euro 6d emissions standard.

There is a choice of nine body colours, including the new Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey metallic paint finishes. The grille surround can also be ordered in Graphite Grey. A panoramic glass roof is another optional feature.

The new Fabia’s interior is more spacious and comes with additional comfort features. There is a free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 9.2 inches.

This is the first Fabia that can be ordered with dual-zone Climatronic including additional air vents on the rear of the front centre armrest to keep passengers cool.

The new LED ambient lighting (standard on SE L) allows the driver to illuminate the decorative trim on the dashboard in white or red.

There are assistance systems that were previously reserved exclusively for higher-tier vehicles. Travel Assist, Park Assist, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Side Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection, and Manoeuvre Assist are all available for the first time in the Fabia.

The Virtual Cockpit makes its debut in the range and infotainment systems feature permanent internet connection.

With a built-in eSIM, the Fabia is always online and enables access to web radio, extensive mobile online services from Škoda Connect and the latest infotainment apps. The largest touchscreen measures 9.2ins, and the 10.25ins virtual cockpit, standard with Colour Edition trim, offers five different display options.

Amundsen, the range-topping sounds system, can be operated by gesture control and via the Laura digital voice assistant and is available as standard on the Fabia SE L.

A smartphone can be connected without the need of a cable via Wireless SmartLink as an option, while the optional Wireless Charging enables inductive charging.

For the first time, there are up to five USB-C sockets for charging further mobile devices – one of which can be found on the rear-view mirror to charge a dashcam, for example.

Amundsen also provides access to a host of Škoda Connect mobile online services. In addition to eCall, which automatically calls for emergency assistance in the event of an accident, these also include Proactive Service (breakdown call), and remote vehicle access via the MyŠkoda app and the Škoda Connect web portal.

The customer can create a Škoda Connect account or transfer an existing account to the Fabia directly on the car’s display.

It is just as easy to download infotainment apps that offer weather reports and news, provide access to a personal Google calendar, or warn of danger.