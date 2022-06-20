Jeep goes Jurassic

THE Jeep brand and Universal Pictures are teaming up once again, this time to launch Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s new Jurassic World Dominion, the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era.

The franchise has thrilled fans around the globe for almost three decades and has earned more than $5 billion worldwide. Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theatres everywhere this month.

The Jeep Wrangler, the Jeep Gladiator and a vintage Grand Wagoneer can all be seen in the new Jurassic World Dominion film.

“Almost 30 years ago, moviegoers saw Dr Ian Malcom escape danger from dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park film while riding in the back seat of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. “We paid homage to that iconic scene in the Jeep brand’s 2018 Big Game commercial, which then featured the new Jeep Wrangler, as the next extension of our relationship with Universal Pictures.

“Here we are now in 2022, and we continue to see the evolution of the Jeep brand around the world with electric plug-ins, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, which are quite literally charged for any adventure.”

“The Jeep brand has substantially expanded in the three decades since the first appearance of the Wrangler in the original Jurassic Park film,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “We have entered into new SUV segments, we have increased our global production footprint and, with the rollout of our 4xe electrified portfolio that includes the Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep brand is developing the most capable and sustainable 4x4 vehicles in the world, satisfying the needs of our expanding global Jeep community.”

“The ‘Jurassic’ film series is known for its epic scope and thrilling action and Jurassic World Dominion is taking audiences on an adventure where no ‘Jurassic’ film has gone before,” said David K O’Connor, president, franchise management, brand management and global partnerships for Universal Pictures. “The Jeep brand has been driving our audiences on unimaginable adventures, on-screen and off, since the first film in 1993 and we’re thrilled to share the road with them, this time and every time.”