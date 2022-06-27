Rip Curl model added to C3 Aircross range

MOTORISTS tend to associate the cars they have owned with a particular time of their life.

The C3, though a modest small family car, holds special significance for me because it came into our lives when we had to do a lot of regular driving back and forth to a London hospital.

The C3 then was incredibly reliable and easy to drive and served us well over the best part of a year.

Of course, the longevity of any model is important and the C3 model is still with us some two decades later.

Though it is more sophisticated car these days it is still the same C3 at heart. But this one comes to us as the Rip Curl model which has been added to the new C3 Aircross range.

The Citroën C3 supermini came into being in April 2002. It replaced the Citroen Saxo in the model line-up.

Again whenever I see a Saxo these days, I am reminded of a time and place when I first drove the car.

Actually, the Saxo introduced me to the joys of Spain, a beautiful country with many hidden treasures still waiting to be discovered by the hopeful traveller.

I attended its launch and we drove around Ronda, a spectacular place to have a motoring holiday in Spain.

The new C3 Aircross Rip Curl now tops the model line-up, positioned above existing Shine Plus versions.

The Rip Curl trim comes with styling and an interior aimed at enticing customers who hope to spend a lot of time near a beach this summer.

In fact, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl is the third collaboration between Aussie surfing brand Rip Curl and C3 Aircross.

And its price is attractive as the C3 Aircross Rip Curl start at £23,815 (on the road).

On the outside, the new Rip Curl model comes with 17in black alloy wheels, plus all-season tyres for added grip in tough driving conditions. The C3 Aircross Rip Curl also features an Anodised Blue Colour Pack with blue skid plate inserts at the front and blue door mirrors.

Rip Curl decals can be found around the exterior. Four body colours are available: Polar White (standard colour), Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey.

The blue colour theme of the exterior continues inside, with Rip Curl sapphire blue leather-effect and cloth upholstery, and Urban Blue Ambience within the cabin.

The Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, dashboard, centre console and air vent surrounds all feature blue splashes of colour. The blue floor mats are bespoke to Rip Curl models.

Further enhancements include a panoramic sunroof with an electric sunblind, as well as a Sight & Sound Pack with an up-graded Hi-Fi, a colour head-up display and a colour matrix display binnacle.

The C3 Aircross Rip Curl can also be specified with Citroën’s advanced Grip Control technology with Hill Descent Assist, for use on difficult to navigate surfaces such as mud or sand. The new Rip Curl trim is available with a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel powertrain.

Petrol models feature Citroën’s highly acclaimed 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech unit, with PureTech 110 versions featuring a six-speed manual gearbox.

PureTech 130 versions are specified with a smooth and efficient six-speed EAT6 automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre BlueHDi 110 Diesel is available exclusively as a six-speed manual.

Cars mean different things to different folk. I always found the C3 had a special significance to me.

Amusingly, sometimes others feel completely different about a car. For example in October 2013, Top Gear Magazine placed one version, the C3 Pluriel, on its list of "the 13 worst cars of the last 20 years", describing the car as "useful as a chocolate teapot”.

However, the C3 will always bring back positive memories for me. Who knows, the C3 in some shape or form might prove its staying power in the coming age of the electric car?