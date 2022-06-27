Juke hybrid delivers best of all worlds

THE electrification of Nissan’s range continues with dealers now taking orders for an advanced hybrid powertrain now available on the iconic compact crossover.

Designed to provide the driver with responsive acceleration, refined cruising and efficient low emissions, all whilst emphasising maximum use of EV mode without any additional driver input, the Juke Hybrid delivers the best of all worlds.

The Juke hybrid range sits alongside the existing Juke line-up and starts with N-Connecta grade, followed by the Tekna and Tekna+. N-Connecta starts from £27,250 on the road which is £1,730 more than its equivalent non-hybrid automatic version and extends up to the highly equipped and stylish Tekna+ at £30,150.

“Nissan’s electrified product strategy is gaining momentum and the new Juke Hybrid represents another milestone on our strategic ambition to have a fully-electrified range by 2023,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO region.

All hybrid versions come equipped with Nissan’s

e-Pedal Step which, when activated, allows the movement of the car to be controlled using just the accelerator pedal.

When the foot is lifted from the accelerator, moderate braking is applied (up to 0.15g) and will decelerate the Juke to a crawl (3mph).

Externally the hybrid can be identified by the fitment of a new front grille mesh design with a smaller aperture to optimise aero efficiency and hybrid badging fitted to the side and rear of the vehicle.

All-new Nissan Ariya-derived two-tone 19” Aero alloy wheels are now standard on Tekna+ models for visual impact and efficiency.

Juke hybrid also benefits from the product improvements recently introduced on the overall Juke range, including two-tone 17in alloy wheels, a more aerodynamic rear spoiler, improved BOSE® Personal Plus® audio system now with 10 speakers and improved keyless entry which includes walk away lock/approach unlock function. Two new colours — Ceramic Grey and Magnetic Blue have also been added.

Inside the cabin, the driver’s information display has been redesigned to give more information about the new electrified powertrain status.

The right-hand of the driver’s two instrument dials shows speed and the left-hand dial shows a power gauge. Within the lower portion of the left-hand dial, there’s a gauge showing the battery’s state of charge.

The button for e-Pedal is positioned in the centre console, behind the electric parking brake switch, while the button to activate 100 per cent EV mode is between two of the central air-vents.

For the introduction of the hybrid version a new Premiere Edition has been added to the range. With a limited run of only 750 vehicles, this special version priced from £28,250, will be the first hybrid versions to arrive in Nissan dealers showrooms from the end of July.

This special version is based on an N-Connecta hybrid with the addition of 19in gloss black wheels and black tinted headlamps.

The lower side finishers are painted either white or black depending on colour selected; Storm White and Gun Metallic both come with a pearl black roof or just simply pearl black. Graphic detailing on the roof and door mirrors finishes off the look on the outside.

The interior receives a gloss black gear lever console complimented by grey stitching on the black syntec leather seats.

Syntec leather is also placed along the door pockets, centre arm rest and front dashboard, with illuminated kickplates completing the specification.