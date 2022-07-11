Unexceptional and unappreciated cars

THE wonderfully named Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional will take place on July 30, writes Nigel Wigmore.

This event, say its organisers, provides “a unique opportunity to take in some of the most marvellously mundane and underappreciated cars ever made”.

Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire offers expansive grounds to enjoy with lakeside walks, formal gardens and a children’s play area, ensuring the festival is a great day out for all the family.

As a preview to the 2022 event, the Hagerty presents some cars that showgoers will be able to see displayed on the Grimsthorpe Castle concours lawn, including a football-inspired Fiat Panda and a Moskvitch 2140.

Fiat Panda Italia

Fiat launched the special edition of the Panda in 1990 to mark Italy’s hosting of the World Cup and Fiat’s sponsorship of the tournament. The UK version of the Panda Cup was based on the 750cc Panda L and there are thought to be just a handful left on the road. This example was registered on the day England beat Egypt 1-0 but reportedly once England was knocked out of the tournament Fiat removed all the graphics and hubcaps and returned them to L spec.

Ford Fiesta Fanfare

The first owner of this Fiesta bought it in 1992 and took great care of it, using it day in and day out before always putting it away in the family garage. However, at the age of 87, she decided it was time to give up driving. By the time the second owner of the Fanfare took on custodianship of Ford’s special edition Fiesta, it had travelled a mere 16,500 miles. Being a Fanfare, the five-door model has winding windows, manual locking and a 1.1-litre, carb-breathing engine, while the finishing touches were burgundy paint, rose-gold pinstripes and a boot spoiler.

Mazda 1800

Rare Mazdas have become a bit of a Hagerty Festival tradition. Last year, a 1982 Mazda 929L estate found its way onto the concours and this year there’s a 1971 Mazda 1800, a car so rare that even the most ardent fan of the unexceptional might struggle to recognise it. This 1800 saloon was styled by Bertone and is thought to be one of only three in the UK as well as one of the earliest surviving imported Mazdas.

Renault Mégane Scénic

The Renault Mégane Scénic was awarded European Car of the Year in 1997 yet its survival rate is distressingly low today.

Hagerty’s annual Concours de l’Ordinaire showcases 50 classic vehicles built between 1967 and 1997 and celebrates the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the familiar concours format. Think Bluebird over Bugatti and you’ll get the idea.

The festival is the only car show to celebrate a Chevette, applaud an Applause and worship a Wartburg.

The facilities for this year’s festival have bene improved with a wide range of food and drink outlets, more display cars, a new vehicle access point, swift and easy parking and exclusive entertainment.

Best of all, there’s no need for blazers and chinos at this concours as the dress code is smart casual with little emphasis on the smart.