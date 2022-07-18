Citroën EV is named as Which? best buy

THE Citroën ë-C4 Electric has achieved a ‘best buy’ recommendation from UK’s leading consumer champion Which? following rigorous analysis by its testing team.

Which? ‘Best Buy’ is one of the ultimate consumer satisfaction accolades in the market, representing a product that has performed consistently well across the independent road and laboratory testing, as well as gained positive feedback from owners. The Which? team measured ë-C4 across a number of criteria, including reliability, safety, economy and comfort.

Comfort on board Citroën ë-C4 Electric stood out to the Which? team. ë-C4 features the latest technologies from Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® programme, offering all-round comfort with a focus on every aspect of onboard wellbeing.

All ë-C4 models come standard with Citroën’s innovative suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions which feature hydraulic bump stops that better control compression and rebound on uneven surfaces to deliver a “magic carpet ride.”

All ë-C4 models also feature Advanced Comfort® seats with high-density foam and an extra thick 15mm upper layer of textured memory foam to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

ë-C4 forms part of the electrification strategy for Citroën, with the brand set to provide an electrified variant across its entire model in the range by 2025. ë-C4 Electric features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 136hp electric motor producing 260Nm of torque.

ë-C4 is available in ‘Sense’, ‘C-Series Edition’ and the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim. ‘Sense’ models come standard with LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Crosslight’ alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors and keyless entry and start.