EV power to go proves popular

ZIPCHARGE, a pioneer in portable energy and EV charging, has announced that more than 10,000 people have registered to pre-order a Go portable EV power bank when they go on sale next year.

Since launching at COP26 in November 2021 pre-order registrations have flooded in from 88 countries and every continent across the globe.

Pre-order registrations come from every major EV market around the world including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Italy and Sweden with every country of the EU represented as well as established Asian markets including China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, along with the Middle East and African nations including South Africa, Kenya, Guinea and Nigeria.

Registrations have come from many small island nations in Europe, the Caribbean, Pacific Islands and the Mascarene Islands where there is growing concern about energy resiliency and a lack of EV charging infrastructure to support EV adoption.

ZipCharge has also announced success in two separate major awards.

The ZipCharge Go was awarded the Physical Technology Of The Year: Electric Energy at the highly acclaimed Energy Awards in the UK.

The Energy Awards is an annual event celebrating achievements and innovations from across the energy industry.

The Energy Awards Judging Panel 2022 praised the ZipCharge Go for addressing a huge growth area with technology that has the needs of both the user and the community in mind.

ZipCharge was also successful in being selected as a finalist at the Proptech Startup and Scale-up Europe Awards 2022 following a live pitch semi-final that took place in Brussels in June.

This competition is part of the European Commission’s Startup Europe initiative. ZipCharge is just one of 10 startups to progress to the final in September in Brussels, which will see and announcement of the winners in each category and division following a final pitch competition.

ZipCharge co-founder Jonathan Carrier said: “Reaching 10,000 pre-order registrations in seven months shows the appetite the public has for our innovative portable EV charger.

“People around the world are seeing how it will transform energy while enabling EV ownership — and there has been particular interest in island nations where there is growing concern about energy resiliency and lack of infrastructure both at home and in public.

“Some 50 per cent of people who registered already have a fixed home charger. They see the Go as an essential tool that provides more flexibility and convenience, to charge anywhere they park. They are also keen to realise the benefits of our unique bi-directional technology giving them the ability to arbitrage electricity simply by leaving the Go plugged into their home electricity.

“Buying overnight when electricity is cheaper, storing it in the Go to use it to power the home or sell it back to the grid at peak times.”

ZipCharge co-founder Richie Sibal added: “We are delighted with the validation of the Energy Awards for Physical Technology of the Year gives ZipCharge as the 2022 panel was made up of judges from across the energy sector.

“As a multi-award-winning tech start-up, these prizes underline the testament to timeliness of our product. As the EV sector goes through a transformation now is the time to rethink how we use and store energy at both a macro and micro level.”

Launched in November 2021, ZipCharge has developed Go from a concept to B Sample prototype, ready for real-world trials and are on track to enter production and deliver the first units to customers in quarter two of 2023.